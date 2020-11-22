Expert Gives Two Reasons Why Man City Won’t Move for Messi

Lionel Messi’s future continues to attract headlines with the Barcelona captain out of contract at the end of the season, but the 33-year-old may not end up at Manchester City after all.

La Liga expert Semra Hunter told Sky Sports that there are two reasons why Pep Guardiola’s side are not currently considering making a move for the Argentina international at the end of the season.

I have it on good authority from someone close to the situation that Manchester City are not going to bid for Messi and they have their reasons for this but two of the big ones are age and another is finances. He is going to be 34, and then 35, 36, he’ll be heading into the twilight years of his career and you’ll be bringing on board a Messi that is different to what we’ve seen for the last 17 years with Barcelona and it certainly is a concern. He can still offer a lot but it’s not going to be the same, even he himself has said he’s getting closer and closer to the dreaded big r word of retirement and that goes hand in hand with finances. Even though he would be able to join for free, his wages are astronomically high. He’s earning about €100 million a year and that would be a huge financial burden for any club, especially given the fact we are in a global pandemic. And then you’re spending that kind of money on someone who’s only getting older not younger and perhaps clubs would prefer to invest that kind of money on bringing in younger players, or bringing in reinforcements in positions where they actually need them. When it does come to City, based on the info I have as of today, that door is closed.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Messi after failing to land the Argentine in the summer transfer window. The 33-year-old told Barcelona he wanted to leave in August but was unable to force an exit.

Guardiola Wants Messi to Stay at Barcelona

Guardiola was asked about speculation regarding a move for Messi in his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Manchester City boss made it clear where he wants Messi to play his football in the future, as reported by BBC Sport.

Messi is a Barcelona player. I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there. His contract finishes this year [season] and I don’t know what will happen in his mind. I have huge gratitude for Barcelona and what they have done for me. In the academy, as a player and a manager, they gave me absolutely everything. Right now Messi is a Barcelona player and the transfer market is in June and July. We have incredible games and targets and things we would like to achieve. That is the only thing in our mind. The rest, I cannot say anything.

Messi and Guardiola enjoyed phenomenal success together at Barcelona, winning three La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns as well as lifting the European Cup twice in a four-year spell at the Camp Nou.

Guardiola has recently committed his future to Manchester City, signing a new two-year extension at the club and will be hoping to bring more success to the Citizens. The coach has already won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and a hat-trick of League Cup crowns since arriving in 2016.

Messi will be free at the end of the summer but there are still few clubs who will be able to afford to take him on. Manchester City are certainly one of those, while the Guardiola connection means speculation about a Messi move is unlikely to go away any time soon.

