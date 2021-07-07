Barcelona To Extend Contract Of ‘Special Player’: Report

Barcelona wants to extend the contract of ‘special player’ Pedri and secure the talented youngster’s long-term future following an impressive debut campaign at the Camp Nou.

Pedri only arrived at the club in summer 2020 from Las Palmas but went on to become a regular in the starting XI, making 52 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

The 18-year-old followed that up with some impressive performances for Spain at Euro 2020 which has prompted Barcelona to think about the teenager’s long-term future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder’s current deal runs until 2022, with the option for two more years, but Barca wants to offer a “new, improved contract” and will do so once the club’s financial problems are eased.

Barcelona want Pedri to stay for a long time – as ‘special player’. 🇪🇸 #FCB Current contract expires in 2022 – Barça have an option to extend it for two years [he’s 100% staying] but they want to offer Pedri a new, improved contract once they will fix the financial situation. pic.twitter.com/wvV7fxPght — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Huge Praise For Pedri At Euro 2020

Pedri’s latest masterclass came on Tuesday at Euro 2020 as Spain lost to Italy in the semi-finals of the tournament following a penalty shootout. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time with Pedri impressing in possession.

🎩 @Pedri the passing machine.

✨ 65 completed out of 67 in 120 minutes.

🙌 What a game! What a #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/35H4LQBVUq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 7, 2021

Spain coach Luis Enrique hurled praise on Pedri after the match and admitted he had never seen anything quite like the teenage Barcelona star before, as reported by Diario AS.

“Well I think no 18-year-old has done what Pedri has done in any major competition, whether it’s the Euros, the World Cup or the Olympics,” he said. His performances, the way he reads the game, the way he finds space, his quality, his personality, I’ve never seen anything like that, not even Andres Iniesta. It’s absolutely impossible to explain.”

There was also plenty of praise for Pedri on social media. Rory Smith of the New York Times expects the midfielder to go on and be crowned the best player in the world at least once in his career.

How many Ballons D'Or do we think Pedri wins, providing he stays away from major injuries? My instinct is three, but it could be as many as "All of Them." — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) July 6, 2021

Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker also made it clear just how highly he rates the youngster.

Pedri is soooo good. Absolute superstar in the making. Gorgeous footballer. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021

Pedri offered his own thoughts on the tournament after the match with a post on Twitter. He wrote, “The end has been hard, but the experience of these last weeks has been unforgettable. Thanks from (the heart) to those who have made it possible, especially colleagues and friends, and also to the fans for their support. Do not hesitate … WE WILL GET STRONGER.”

Pedri Heading for Olympics

There’s no doubt it’s been a long season for Pedri but it’s not over yet. The 18-year-old has been included in Spain’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics and will join up with his teammates shortly for the tournament.

Pedri’s call-up means he will have precious time to rest after his exploits at Euro 2020, but he has already moved to reassure supporters and Barcelona that he can handle the workload, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Football for me is not a problem. I’ve already been there for nine days and I rested a bit before coming. If you rest well between games, I think I’ll be fine. If you recover well and rest, you have the strength for whatever comes. And eating well, which is also very important,” he said. “I understand that Barça called the RFEF because I have been in a lot of games. It is difficult to be in their position but I tell Barça from here that I will be rested to play it and face it all.”

Pedri will miss the start of Barca’s pre-season and will have little time for a break before the start of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign, particularly if Spain goes all the way at the Olympics. The final is scheduled for August 7, while Barca’s first match of the new season takes place on August 15 against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

