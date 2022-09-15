‘He Will Score For Sure’ – Fabregas Offers Barcelona Free-Kick Advice

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been sharing his thoughts on Xavi’s side and has offered the Catalan giants some advice for the 2022-23 campaign.

Fabregas told RAC1 that he feels summer signing Marcos Alonso, who he played alongside at former club Chelsea, would be a good option for Barcelona when it comes to taking free-kicks.

He explained, “He is spectacular taking free kicks, if they give him opportunities he will score for sure.”



Barcelona have lacked a reliable scorer from free-kicks since Lionel Messi’s shock departure from the club for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

Alonso arrived at Barcelona after the transfer window closed on a free transfer and has signed on with the Catalans for the season. He made his first start for Barcelona in the midweek defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The full-back is known as something of a free-kick specialist but is not guaranteed a starting spot at Barcelona, as Xavi also has Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba in his first-team squad.

Fabregas Talks Xavi

Fabregas also spoke about former teammate Xavi taking over as coach and isn’t surprise to see the club legend at the helm at the Camp Nou.

“It may have come to him sooner than he imagined, but he is very much prepared. In the end he is still Xavi and that always gives you important credit,” he said. “I see a very competitive team, a very valid eleven and a powerful bench.”

Fabregas also made it clear that he would be interested in moving into management once he hangs up his boots. The midfielder is currently playing for Serie B club Como after being released by Monaco in the summer.

“I can’t deny that it would be a dream to coach Barça one day. Time will tell. Right now all I want to do is prepare myself well to become a coach,” he explained. “I have notebooks with notes about the things I liked and didn’t like about the different coaches I’ve had. To keep it in mind for the future.”

Sympathy For Pique and Alba

Fabregas also spoke about about two more of his former Barca teammates, Gerard Pique and Alba, who are both struggling for game time in the current campaign.

Pique has slipped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, while Alba is no longer guaranteed a starting spot either and has joined the center-back on the bench.

Fabregas explained why it can be difficult for players to accept a bench role. “It costs a lot to accept substitution,” he added. “What must cost them more when they don’t play is that the next day you have to work with the substitutes while the starters recover.”

Both players will be hoping for more minutes when Barcelona return to action after their midweek disappointment. Next up is a visit from Elche on Saturday, September 17 in La Liga.

