Barcelona Fans Excited by Konrad’s Dazzling Display [WATCH]

Barcelona’s USMNT starlet Konrad de la Fuente excited supporters with a dazzling display on Sunday that included a first goal of the season for the 19-year-old.

Konrad was on target in a 2-1 win for Barcelona B against Lleida. Yet it wasn’t just his goal that caught the imagination but his dangerous runs down the left flank for Barcelona.

🔥 @konradjr 🔥 💪 Unstoppable 💙❤️ MADE IN LA MASIA ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/386wmx82Br — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) November 30, 2020

The teenager’s performance certainly did not go unnoticed by fans who already have high hopes that the young winger can become the latest La Masia product to break into the first team at the Camp Nou.

Konrad de la Fuente (@konradjr) vs. Lleida (29/11/2020). Konrad is getting better and better. I think it was his best game this season. He was fouled many times and scored an important goal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0HxtqtQxQC — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) November 30, 2020

Konrad just tipped away at the end of a brilliant run. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) November 29, 2020

Konrad golazo! MOTM tonight. Should be challenging Coutinho at LW. https://t.co/Lzj77DNKXG — La Masia (@Youngcules) November 29, 2020

I’ve always relatively underestimated Konrad because his attacking teammate in the academy was Ansu Fati. But if he works on some certain areas, he’s gonna be a Pedro-like winger for us (work-rate, versatile and two-footed). — Navid Molaaghaei (@navidjaaan) November 29, 2020

Konrad is part of Barca B this season but will be hoping to impress enough to enjoy first-team minutes. He’s already featured for Ronald Koeman’s first-team this season, making his Champions League debut as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

Konrad Making Waves

Indeed it’s been a good few weeks for the Barcelona youngster who also made his USMNT debut earlier this month. The winger featured in an international friendly draw with Wales at the Liberty Stadium.

Six #USMNT debuts tonight! Congrats guys! 👏🇺🇸 Yunus Musah (17)

Gio Reyna (17 for a few more hours)@konradjr (19)

Johnny Cardoso (19)

Owen Otasowie (19)@Nicholas_gioacc (20) pic.twitter.com/OXKyvaJzAu — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020

USA coach Gregg Berhalter took time out to praise Konrad for his performance after the match, as reported by ESPN.

We had a ton of quality. If you add Christian [Pulisic] into that team, that would have made a difference. It is a young team, a youthful lineup, but one we can build from. Konrad, he was coming into the game with moments of real quality. I like how he just hung in there.

A Barcelona debut followed shortly afterward for Konrad who has been with the club since the age of 12. He had been called up to the first team on a number of occasions previously but finally got his first minutes in the Champions League off the bench.

Konrad Talks Champions League Debut

Konrad came on late in the match as a replacement for Francisco Trincao and spoke about his happiness at finally featuring for the first time in a competitive fixture, as reported by the club’s official website.

I think it’s an incredible feeling making my debut and also my Champions League debut. I am thankful to everyone who helped me get here and I will continue to work hard and hopefully get more chances. I’m really happy, I’ve worked really hard since I was a young age for this moment and I’m happy I got the chance.

The youngster will now be hoping for more regular call-ups but will certainly not find it easy given the competition for places in the Barcelona attack. The injury to Ansu Fati may help his cause, with the 18-year-old now out for several months, but Koeman still has a wealth of options to play on the left side of the attack.

Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao, Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Martin Braithwaite are all available to feature up front alongside captain Lionel Messi, but Konrad may play himself into contention too if he continues to shine for Barca B.

