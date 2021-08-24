Barcelona ‘Furious’ With Defender’s ‘Unacceptable’ Attitude: Report

Barcelona is reportedly “furious” with center-back Samuel Umtiti and “growing impatient” with the Frenchman’s attitude and “reluctance to even listen to offers.”

The Catalans want to offload the defender in the summer transfer window but Umtiti is “determined to see out the remainder of his contract” which runs until the summer of 2023, according to Diario Sport.

Umtiti has been left out of the matchday squads for Barcelona’s first two games of the 2021-22 season, which seems a clear message he has been deemed surplus to requirements, and has even been told by the club his attitude is “unacceptable.”

The World Cup winner is is not even “willing to consider the offers” that Barca have received which has angered the club even more. Barca intends to talk with the player again and insist he “re-considers the various offers that are currently on the table.”

Barca is running out of time to find a new club for Umtiti before the close of the transfer window. The transfer in Spain, and Europe’s top five leagues, is due to shut on Tuesday, August 31 and will not reopen until January 2022.

Koeman Admits Umtiti Situation ‘Is Complicated’

Coach Ronald Koeman was asked about Umtiti at a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Athletic at San Mames. The Dutchman admitted the defender, and midfielder Miralem Pjanic, would struggle for minutes if they stayed on at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

“There are players like them who have a very difficult time having minutes, but the final decision is always on the part of the players,” he said. “They have a complicated position, yes.”

Umtiti featured in preseason for the Catalan giants, playing in friendlies against Nastic, Girona, Salzburg and Juventus, but did not even make the bench for the league games against Real Sociedad and Athletic.

The defender has seemed fairly relaxed about his situation, according to Mundo Deportivo. Umtiti was stopped in his car by a fan wanting an autograph and was told, “You don’t deserve what Barcelona are doing to you.” Umtiti responded by saying, “Don’t worry, it’s life.”

Barca Facing Defensive Issues

There is a chance Umtiti could make the matchday squad for Barcelona’s next La Liga game on Sunday. Koeman will be without Gerard Pique due to injury and Eric Garcia because of suspension.

The absence of the duo leaves Koeman short of options for the visit of Michel’s men. Ronald Araujo and Clement Lenglet are expected to start the game in central defense, but Umtiti could be called up as cover.

The Barcelona boss could also be able to call up Oscar Mingueza who is on the way back from a hamstring injury picked up at the Tokyo Olympics. According to Jorgi Gil at Sport, the defender has returned to training and Barca hope he can make the bench for the visit of Getafe.

