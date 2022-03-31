‘It’s Better Than Sex:’ Pique Trolls Barcelona’s Rivals

Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has opened up on life at the Camp Nou and has revealed which team he enjoys playing against more than any other.

The 35-year-old told YouTuber Jordi Wild that he loves taking on local rivals Espanyol, who are back in La Liga this season after being promoted from the second division, and explained exactly why they are his favorite opponents, as reported by Marca.

“I’ve had as much money as Espanyol’s budget for a long time. I like going to Espanyol’s ground more than Madrid’s. I’m happy when Espanyol goes up to the First Division because I’m going to go there to play. I like going there, entering the pitch, that they whistle you,” he explained. “That you laugh and they get even more pissed off. There is nothing like that in the world. I would say that it is better than sex. I enjoy it much more than against Madrid. It is a contained rage, a resentment of years.”

Barcelona beat Espanyol 1-0 at the Camp Nou earlier this season and were then held to a 2-2 draw at Espanyol in the return fixture. Pique featured in both games and was subjected to offensive chants at the win at the RCDE Stadium.

Pique Rages at Former Barcelona President

Pique also took aim at former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and accused the 59-year-old of lying to both him and Lionel Messi over the ‘Barcagate’ scandal.

“When he lies to my face with Barçagate. The club hires some services to criticize players. He tells Leo and me to our faces that he didn’t know anything. We tell him that we accept that he didn’t know anything and that we expected him to take the timely measures,” he said. “And then I found out that he did know. That he lied to my face in such a serious incident… at least he shows his face and asks for forgiveness. I went out like an idiot to defend him.”

Bartomeu was arrested as part of an investigation into accusations that members of the club’s administration had secretly paid PR company I3 Ventures to undertake social media work for the Catalan giants.

The work involved enhancing the image of Bartomeu while attempting to discredit the reputations of several high-profile Barca players including Pique and Messi.

Pique Tells Barcelona to Renew Dembele

Pique also spoke out about team-mate Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is facing an uncertain future, as he is out of contract at the end of the season and able to walk away for free.

Yet Dembele has impressed in 2022, notching seven assists in his last eight games, which could tempt Barca into restarting contract extension negotiations with the 24-year-old.

Pique made it clear what he thinks of Dembele. He added, “I would like him to renew with the club. He is being an important player for Xavi and we are delighted with him.”

Dembele and Pique have enjoyed a rest over the recent international break but will return to action on Sunday, April 3 with another crunch fixture. Barca welcome Sevilla to the Camp Nou in La Liga and will move into second place with a win.

