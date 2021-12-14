‘Barcelona Is My Home’: Goalkeeper Talks Up Transfer

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana will leave the Eredivisie side on a free contract at the end of the season and has talked up the possibility of returning to former club Barcelona.

The 25-year-old left the Camp Nou in 2015 for Ajax but has told Adria Fernandez at Diario Sport that he remains in contact with the Catalan giants and would love to come back.

“Obviously. It is my home and I grew up there. If it is Barça, it will be Barça,” he said when asked if Barca is his first option. “I continue to be in contact with Barça. I have a very, very good relationship since I left. Barça is my home and there have always been contacts.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is Barcelona’s current first choice goalkeeper but has attracted criticism this season for his performances and is no longer considered to be “untouchable,” according to Juan Jimenez at Diario AS.

Onana Plays Down Inter Rumors

Onana also admitted there is interest from other clubs but he has not decided where his future lies yet. However, he did make it clear he wants to join a club where he can play regularly.

“We have several teams, but we have not chosen any yet. You never know what can happen in this position, because in football there is no certainty,” he explained. “We are waiting to see which project we like the most, it is important to assess the sporting aspect. Barça continues to be one of the ‘tops’ in the world. I want to play every week and that is why I value sports.”

The goalkeeper has also been heavily linked with a move to Serie A champions Inter Milan but insisted a deal has not been agreed. He added, “They talk about many other things, they also talk about Arsenal, Barça, obviously. At the moment, there is not anything. The press is part of my life.”

Laporta Discusses Transfers With Raiola

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly been talking transfers with Mino Raiola. The agent represents Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba among others.

The two men met in Italy on Monday, December 13 and talked about Pogba, Xavi Simons and Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, as reported by Sergi Graell at Diario Sport.

Barca “would love” to sign Haaland and it’s been made clear to Raiola that the striker is the Catalans’ top priority. However, the transfer will be difficult due to the club’s ongoing financial problems.

Yet Barca could yet receive a financial boost ahead of the winter transfer window. The club are “advancing in negotiations with investment fund CVC” to agree a deal that could bring an influx of cash to the Camp Nou, according to Albert Masnou at Diario Sport.

Laporta could also raise funds and make room on the wage bill to strengthen in the summer by offloading some of the club’s unwanted players, such as Samuel Umtiti or Philippe Coutinho, in the January window.

