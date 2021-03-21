Griezmann Jokes With Koeman After Barcelona Hit Six

Antoine Griezmann celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday with a goal for Barcelona in an impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga at Anoeta.

Team-mate Jordi Alba and coach Ronald Koeman also celebrated their birthdays on Sunday, and a smiling Griezmann joked about possible celebrations after the match, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. He said with a smile, “I think it’s Koeman’s turn to buy the drinks tonight. After the work we’ve put in, we deserve it.”

The World Cup winner also spoke about the victory over his former side and was full of praise for his team’s performance.

“This is a difficult ground and it has cost Barça in the past. We went full throttle from the beginning. The first goal is always hard. We did a great job, we recovered balls very high. It was a great game for Barça,” he said. ” “What is best for me is being on the field. It is what I want the most. Then it is to adapt to the system that the team needs. Work and more work.”

It’s a very impressive win for Barcelona that keeps the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalan giants remain just four points behind with only 10 games of the campaign left to play.

The victory is also the first time Barca has hit six away from home since Luis Enrique was in charge at the Camp Nou.

6 – @FCBarcelona have scored six goals in an away game in all competitions for the first time since February 2017 against Alavés at Mendizorroza (0-6), under Luis Enrique Martinez. pic.twitter.com/Rku86JrVWu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

Dest Talks ‘Amazing’ Win

Barcelona’s win also made for a memorable night for defender Sergino Dest. The American scored his first La Liga goal for the club and then added a second after half-time.

Dest spoke to Barcelona’s media after the game about his performance and the team’s huge win. “The feeling is amazing, amazing and also because we won 6-1 against a tough opponent,” he said. “So I think we are doing good right now and we have to keep going this way with this style of play.”

The 20-year-old’s goals mean he becomes the first American to score twice in a match in Spain’s top flight, according to La Liga.

Koeman Enjoys Birthday Present

Koeman was also a happy man after the final whistle after seeing his team maintain their title charge and make it nine straight wins away from home. The Catalan giants also extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to 18 games.

The Dutchman spoke about how is was the perfect present on what was his 58th birthda, as reported by Marca.

“Every game is difficult. For us and for [Atletico]. Real Madrid are there too. It’s going to be exciting until the end of the season,” he said. ” I now hope all the players can return from the break without problems. They have given me a great birthday present, while it has also been a great birthday for Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann.”

La Liga now pauses for the international break with Barcelona not in action again until April 5 when Real Valladolid arrive at the Camp Nou. Koeman’s side then face Real Madrid in La Liga before a Copa del Rey final against Athletic.

