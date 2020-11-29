Griezmann Scores Absolute Rocket for Barcelona [WATCH]

Antoine Griezmann scored a ferocious volley for Barcelona on Sunday to make it 2-0 to the hosts against Osasuna in La Liga at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman, who has come in for plenty of criticism this season, silenced his doubters with a rasping strike after a well-worked team move.

🤪 GRIEZMANN nearly breaks the net with an unstoppable volley. 2-0, Barcelona. #BarçaOsasuna

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 29, 2020

Barcelona had opened the scoring on 29 minutes when Martin Braithwaite bundled the ball home from close range for his third goal in two matches for the Catalan giants.

Koeman Names Attacking Team

Manager Ronald Koeman named an attacking team for Sunday’s match. Braithwaite kept his place in the starting XI after a double in midweek against Dynamo Kiev, while captain Lionel Messi returned after being rested for the Champions League match.

Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Griezmann were also in from the start. In defense 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza made his first La Liga start in place of the injured Gerard Pique.

Sergino Dest also shrugged off a muscular issue to take his place in the starting XI, with Jordi Alba featuring on the opposite side of the defense.

Barcelona Impress in First Half

Koeman’s attacking line-up seemed to pay off with Barcelona impressing in the first half and carving out plenty of chances against Jagoba Arrasate’s side who won 2-1 on their last visit to the Camp Nou in July.

Coutinho had the best chance of the opening stages after some superb footwork from Griezmann. The Brazilian found himself on the end of a flowing attacking move but saw his effort cleared off the goalline by Unai Garcia.

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 29, 2020

Griezmann also forced goalkeeper Sergio Herrera into a block with an effort from distance in a bright performance from the World Cup winner.

