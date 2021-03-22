Griezmann Sends Message to Dembele After Barcelona Goal

Antoine Griezmann had a touching message for Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele after the team’s impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

The two players were both on target in the victory that keeps Barca’s title hopes alive and sends the team back into second place, just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with 10 games left.

Griezmann had words of praise for Dembele after the match with a post on Instagram that read, “There’s work and talent… when you mix the two, it gives DEMBROOK !!!!”

It’s not the first time this season that Griezmann has shown his support for Dembele. The Frenchman also offered the following reaction after his team-mate was called up to the France squad for the first time in two years.

Ousmane Dembele 😍😍🇫🇷🇫🇷 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 18, 2021

Griezmann opened the scoring for Barcelona with his 14th goal of the season in all competitions for the Catalan giants. Meanwhile, Dembele scored Barca’s fifth of the night for his ninth of the campaign.

Dembele Talks Injury Problems

Dembele is enjoying his best season to date at Barcelona after shrugging off a series of injury problems that have plagued the Frenchman since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The 23-year-old has spoken to Telefoot about his physical problems and how he has managed to turn his situation around at the Camp Nou as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to give a lot to my teammates, but honestly since 2017 I was very weak. Now I have physically changed and I feel better prepared for the games,” he explained. “This year is going better, I have improved a lot in Barcelona, ​​with the physical trainers, the way of training, the way of preparing for the games, everything has changed.”

Dembele also seems to have a mature outlook on his last few years at Barcelona despite having suffered nine major injuries that have left him watching on from the sidelines for long spells.

“Now I feel good about myself, even though I have struggled with all these physical problems for three years,” he added. “These are life experiences that must be taken with a smile.”

Griezmann and Dembele will now leave Barcelona and link up with the France squad for World Cup qualifying fixtures against Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Griezmann Praises Koeman

Meanwhile, Griezmann took time out to praise coach Ronald Koeman after Sunday’s emphatic win. The Dutch boss has switched system at Barcelona, using three center-backs, which has helped Barca reignite their title challenge.

The system has meant Griezmann has been left on the bench at times, with Lionel Messi and Dembele playing up front, but the Frenchman told reporters the tactical tweak has been a masterstroke by the coach, as reported by Sport.

He explained, “what’s best for me is to be on the pitch, that’s what I want, but yes, with three center-backs we’re more secure, the midfield works a lot… the boss has hit the nail on the head.”

Barca does not play again until April 5 because of the international break but faces some crucial fixtures next month. The Catalans play Athletic in the Copa del Rey final on April 17 and take on Real Valladolid, Real Madrid, Getafe, Villarreal, and Granada in La Liga.

