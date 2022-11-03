Barcelona Have Already Chosen Pique’s Replacement: Report

Gerard Pique has shocked Barcelona and the wider football world by announcing he will retire after Saturday’s La Liga clash against Almeria at the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old is contracted to the Catalans until 2024 but has decided it’s time to hang up his boots after falling down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and struggling for game time.

Pique’s started just three La Liga games this season and knows he’s behind Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order at the club.

Yet Barcelona are planning on bringing in a replacement. The club want to sign Athletic center-back Inigo Martinez as Pique’s replacement, as reported by Diario Sport. Martinez will arrive in the summer on a free transfer after his contract expires.

Barcelona have already reached an agreement with the center-back over a move. Martinez is a left-footed center-back which was considered “absolutely necessary” by the club.

Laporta Reacts To Pique Announcement

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reacted to Pique’s shock announcement. The club chief admitted he was aware Pique had been thinking about hanging up his boots, as reported by Diario AS.

“In recent months we had already spoken; and, lately, with more intensity. We had made joint reflections but, being who Gerard is, we decided to leave the final decision to him,” he said. “He will always be a reference for Barcelona fans and what he has done is undeniable for Barcelona fans. He has made a very emotional video. Seeing the feeling of him as a culé and how he will transmit it to his children is emotional. Piqué, apart from the successes he has achieved, which has achieved everything, is part of the Barça shield. He will always be a reference for all the Catalan.”

Pique has won every major honor available at Barcelona during an extraordinary trophy-laden career. He admitted in an video announcing his retirement that he could never play for another club and will now become a “regular fan.”

Athletic Respond to Martinez Rumors

Athletic president Jon Uriarte has spoken recently about rumors Martinez could join Barcelona and admitted the club want to keep hold of their defender, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from Barça,” he said. “We are creating an environment where footballers can feel comfortable,” he said.He is going to play normally this season because he is a very important player. We would like him to be able to develop his sports career at Athletic. These issues, in any case, we deal with at home.”

Yet Athletic will need Martinez to sign a renewal if he is to stay on, and Uriarte admitted he will be disappointed if he can’t convinced the center-back to commit.

“I have no problem talking to the players in any renewal,” he added. “If there is a footballer that we try to retain and he leaves, it will be a disappointment, not a failure because it also depends whether that person wants to stay or not, the salary capacity to compete and personal conditions.”

Barca have made something of a habit of signing free agents recently, with Marcos Alonso, Hector Bellerin, Franck Kessie and Memphis Depay all arriving, and Martinez could be the latest name to add to that list.

