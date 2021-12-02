Barcelona ‘Have Called’ Striker’s Agent To Discuss January Move: Report

Barcelona have been in touch with Edinson Cavani’s agent to check on the striker’s availability. The Manchester United star is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2022 and could move on a free transfer if he does not sign a renewal.

Cavani was linked with a deadline-day move to Barcelona in the summer but a transfer failed to materialise and the attacker ended up staying at Manchester United. However, the Uruguayan is way down the pecking order with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad.

His situation has not gone unnoticed at Barca who have been in touch to “find out the player’s situation,” as reported by Josep Pederol at El Chiringuito.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN add that Barca wanted to “gauge his interest” about a January move. Sources have revealed that Cavani plans to talk to new interim Manchester United Ralf Rangnick about his plans first.

Dani Gil at The Times reports that Cavani “wants” to join Barca at the end of the season. The striker may be heading towards the end of his career but believes “he can continue to play at the top level for another two seasons.”

Barcelona’s difficult financial situation means that Cavani is a realistic target for the Catalans. The Uruguayan is a reliable, experienced goalscorer who would be available either at a low fee in January, as he’s into the final year of his contract, or as a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona Given Green Light For Signings?

The January transfer window promises to be an intriguing one for Barcelona. CEO Ferran Reverter confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday, December 1 that the club are able to make signings.

Director Mateo Alemany had previously said there was “no possibility” the club could bring in players as things stand, but Reverter was far more optimistic, as reported by Marca. He said, “There is no doubt that Barcelona will sign or can sign [players] in January and the summer,” he said.

However, president Joan Laporta has since warned that the club will still need to offload players first, as reported by Catalunya Radio. He explained, “We have to sell players to be able to sign.”

Yet signing an attacking player appears to be a priority. Barcelona have lost Sergio Aguero for three months due to a cardiac issue and there are doubts over whether the Argentine will be able to continue his career.

Coutinho Not Thinking About Leaving?

One player who is regularly linked with a Barcelona departure is record signing Philippe Coutinho who has failed to live up to his lofty price tag. The Brazilian signed from Liverpool in January 2018 for a reported fee of $170 million.

Selling Coutinho could raise some much-needed funds and make some room on the wage bill, but the 29-year-old is not thinking about a winter move away from the Camp Nou currently, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho has struggled for game time this season under both former boss Ronald Koeman and Xavi. Indeed the new coach is yet to start the Brazilian, although he did see him come off the bench and score last time out in the 3-1 win over Villarreal.

