‘His Dream Is To Be at Barçelona’ – Club Chief Sends Out Strong Message

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday, September 14th that 18-year-old midfielder Gavi has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a contract extension with the Catalan giants.

Club chief Jordi Cruyff has spoken out about the teenager and revealed he only ever wanted to stay at the Camp Nou. Cruyff also insisted the Catalan giants were never worried they might lose the impressive youngster.

“It’s an important renewal. We’ve always had confidence,” he told Sport. “His dream is to be at Barça, we’ve never had any worries, for the club it’s always good that such a young youth player wants to link his future with Barça. In planning we’ve always thought that Gavi would be with us.”

Top European clubs including Bayern Munich, Liverpoool, and Juventus were all keen on signing the teenager, as reported by Diario Sport. However, the midfielder has only ever wanted to stay at the Camp Nou.

Gavi started his career at Real Betis but joined Barcelona at the age of 11. The midfielder has progressed through the club’s famous La Masia academy to become a regular in the first team.

News of Gavi’s extension is a boost to the Catalan giants, as the talented teenager has already become a crucial part of Xavi’s team despite his tender years. The Spain international has already been described as Barcelona’s “heart” by coach Xavi due to his tenacity and desire.

Gavi To Sign Four-Year Deal

The teenager will put pen to paper on his new four-year deal at the Camp Nou in a ceremony on Thursday, September 15. Gavi’s new contract will include a €1 billion release clause which will ward off any potential admirers. The club confirmed the details on their official website.

“Barcelona and the player Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at €1 billion euro,” read a statement.

𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗶, 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲! 📌 The renewal event will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Spotify Camp Nou. We'll see you there! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2022

The Catalans have already moved to place enormous buyout clauses in their young star’s contracts, no doubt a result of seeing Paris Saint-Germain activate Neymar’s clause of €222 million in 2017.

Youngsters Ronald Araujo, Pedri, and Ansu Fati also have been handed new contracts in 2022 with buyout clauses set at €1bn to deter any potential admirers.

Gavi To Wear No. 6?

Gavi is also expected to receive a new squad number to go with his new contract. The youngster currently wears the No. 30 but is expected to swap to the No. 6 at the Camp Nou.

However, Gavi will have to wait until January before inheriting the new number, according to reporter Gerard Romero. The teenager will then take over the shirt that used to belong to his coach Xavi in his playing days.

The last player to wear the No. 6 at Barcelona was Riqui Puig. However, the youngster departed the club in the summer transfer window and joined LA Galaxy which means the number is currently without an owner.

Barcelona have been able to finally secure Gavi’s future with a new deal following the departure of Miralem Pjanic, as reported by ESPN. The former Juventus man has signed for Sharjah FC which has freed up enough space on the wage bill for Gavi’s extension.

