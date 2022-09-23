Barcelona Star Hits Back at Exit Rumors: ‘They Are False’

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has discussed his future and has not ruled out staying at the club past the end of the current season when his contract with the Catalan giants expires.

Busquets has been tipped to call time on his incredible Camp Nou career at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and head to Major League Soccer to finish his playing days with Inter Miami.

The 34-year-old has been asked about his future plans and insists that despite all the speculation about a possible move to the United States he has not actually made a decision, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything that has appeared in the media has seemed strange to me because there is nothing,” he said.”I haven’t thought about it, I want to see how the season goes. I have several options: continue at my club or in other leagues. It is clear that I am not 20 years old, but in the end, a priori, it is the last year of the contract that I signed, I understand that there are rumours, but another thing is that they are false and things are not official until they become official.”

Busquets remains a key player for Barcelona despite the fact he is heading towards the end of his illustrious career and Xavi has a wealth of midfield options to call upon this season.

Busquets Talks Zubimendi

Barcelona have already been linked with several players as options to potentially replace Busquets when he does finally decide to leave the club. One player in particular who continues to be linked with a Camp Nou move is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Busquets has shared his thoughts on the 23-year-old and has been full of praise for the Real Sociedad midfielder while also offering some advice to any future successor.

“He is a great player, but he is from Real and I don’t know what future plans he has,” he explained. “What my position requires is associating myself with my teammates. It’s quite positional football, with a high tactical and technical requirement, that of being in the best club and the best national team in the world.”

Zubimendi has a contract with the Basque side until 2025 and a buyout clause in his contract set at €60 million.

Barcelona’s Future In Safe Hands

Busquets is one of the older heads in the Barcelona team currently with Xavi’s side packed full of young midfield talent such as Pedri and Gavi. The captain is hopeful the teenagers can go on and enjoy great success at the Camp Nou as he has done.

“Because of their youth and level, they will surely have a broad career both at Barça and in the national team,” he said. “I hope they can have a career similar to mine.”

Teenage striker Ansu Fati is another youngster who looks to have a big future ahead of him and Busquets is backing the forward to overcome his recent injury problems and get back to his best.

“He knows that he has to give his best level, play a lot of minutes and games to regain the confidence he had before the injury,” he said. “He is a differential player and on a mental level he is strong because of everything that has happened. For sure that will be fine.”

Busquets is currently with the Spain squad for Nations League fixtures over the international break. Luis Enrique’s side are set to take on Switzerland and Portugal.

