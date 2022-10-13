Barcelona Hope ‘Certain Players’ Will Now ‘Step Aside’: Report

Barcelona suffered a costly draw in the Champions League against Inter that is likely to have far-reaching ramifications for the Catalan giants both on and off the pitch for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The result leaves Xavi’s side facing an early exit from Europe’s top competition for the second season in a row. A win for Inter against the group’s bottom side Viktoria Plzen, who have lost all four group games, will ensure the Nerazzurri take the second qualifying spot behind Bayern Munich.

Barca have been left in a “state of shock” by the result after being convinced they would make it through the group, according to Toni Juanmarti at Relevo. The club also now “hope that certain players see that the moment to step aside cannot wait any longer.”

No names are mentioned but there’s no doubt that veterans Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets were guilty of high-profile errors during the match. Pique played Inter onside for the visitors’ equalizer and could only watch helplessly as Nicolo Barella crept in behind and finished past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Captain Busquets also erred for Inter’s second goal by Lautaro Martinez. The midfielder gave the ball away which resulted in Martinez making it 2-1 and giving Barcelona a mountain to climb in a match they had to win.

The hosts did rally to salvage a 3-3 draw and keep their slim hopes of qualification alive. Yet it would be a huge shock now if Barcelona did make it into the knockout stages.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Defends His Players

Xavi did defend his players after the draw but admitted mistakes had been a key reason why his team had not managed to take all three points against the Serie A side, as reported by ESPN.

“Football is a game of errors and you have to minimise them. We didn’t defend well. You pay a high price for mistakes in the Champions League. Errors in defence cost us the game,” he said. “But we are a team and if the team fails, I also fail. If Pique or Busquets or Pedri or Dembele slip up, I do too as a coach. It is my responsibility and I assume that blame.”

Failure to qualifying for the knockout stages is also set to cost the club financially. The Catalans could miss out on over €20 million if they do no make it through, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

What Now For Pique and Busquets?

Pique started the season on the bench for Barcelona but has been recalled to the team after injuries to Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen. Kounde is expected to be fit for Barcelona’s next game against Real Madrid which could mean Pique drops out again.

It’s a different scenario for Busquets who has been heavily backed by Xavi and been a virtual ever-present since the manager replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm in November 2021.

Yet Xavi does not lack for midfield options if he does want to freshen things up. Teenagers Pedri and Gavi look set to continue as regulars but Xavi does also have Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, and even youngster Pablo Torre available if he wants to make changes to his midfield

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record