Barcelona Told How to Get the Best Out of Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann’s struggles at Barcelona are no secret, and the Catalan giants have been offered some advice on how to get the best out of their World Cup winner.

Philippe Montanier, who coached Griezmann for two years at Real Sociedad, has told La Voix du Nord that the Frenchman “has come at a bad time to a Barcelona in crisis” and explained how the club can help the forward find his best form.

Antoine needs to have fun, play and joke around to give all his potential. It is not the impression he gives [at present]. Everybody loves him. In addition to all his talent, he is very persevering; he works a lot, he always puts himself at the service of the team. And he has no ego problem. We saw it with Les Bleus. When Kylian Mbappé arrived, he immediately made way for him.

Griezmann has scored twice for Barca so far in 2020-21 and has readily admitted that he needs to improve as he is “failing in front of goal,” as reported by Goal.

Ansu Injury Offers Griezmann Some Respite

The Frenchman’s place in the team has come under scrutiny after a disappointing start to the new season. Yet injury to Ansu Fati should offer Griezmann some respite and continued playing time.

Fati has been ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery. The news is a blow as the 18-year-old has started the season strongly, with five goals and two assists, and means Ronald Koeman will need to reshuffle his attack.

Barcelona return to action after the international break against Griezmann’s former team Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The Frenchman did score against Atleti last season in the 3-2 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup that led to the sacking of former boss Ernesto Valverde.

Koeman’s side then face a run of games against teams they will be expected to win comfortably and which should offer Griezmann the chance to rediscover his goalscoring touch. The team travel to newly-promoted Cadiz and also take on Levante and Osasuna, two teams in the bottom half of the table.

Griezmann Negative For Coronavirus

Grizemann is due to face both Portugal and Sweden with France in the Nations League before he returns to Barca. The forward is available after testing negative for coronavirus, as reported by Marca.

The forward and the rest of the squad were tested after team-mate Wissam Ben Yedder returned a positive test after France’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Finland on Wednesday.

Griezmann admitted after the defeat that his team must improve, as reported by AS. He said, “We had two or three opportunities with Marcus. If he puts them in, it’s another game. We have to look at what we did wrong and look to Saturday.”

Barcelona started the defeat on the bench but will expect to be back in the starting XI for Saturday’s clash with Portugal. Both France and Barcelona will be hoping for a good performance from a player who is clearly struggling for form and confidence currently.

