‘I Don’t Blame Xavi’ – Midfielder ‘Irritated’ By Barcelona Treatment

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed his frustration at seeing details of his contract leaked last summer, amid speculation he would leave the club, but insists he does not blame manager Xavi for any of the transfer saga.

De Jong has always made it clear he wanted to stay at Barcelona but had to contend with a summer of near-constant rumors about a potential exit. Barca appeared willing to let De Jong go, largely due to their financial problems, but a move never appeared.

Xavi backed De Jong but said he did not know if he’d be able to keep hold of the midfielder, and the Dutchman has told De Telegraaf that he feels the coach did the best he could in the circumstances.

“It is true that the coach left the door open to the possibility of my leaving because he never said ‘Frenkie stays’, but I don’t blame Xavi,” he added. “I never had the feeling that Xavi was against me and I think it was very difficult for him to talk about this. He told the media that he was happy with me, but that there was also an economic part. It was clear that he was not the one making the decision.”

De Jong is currently with the Netherlands team at the World Cup, preparing for Monday’s opening game against Senegal.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

De Jong ‘Irritated’ By Contract Leak

The midfielder also had to contend with details of his contract being leaked over the summer and made it clear he has not at all happy to see such information being reported in the press.

“A newspaper published things about my contract. It was clear that I didn’t leak it and there was only one other party that had the contract. It was clear that he came from the club and then you think: it’s not necessary,” he added. “Suddenly there was a clamor about my contract and what I signed with the previous president. It irritated me that the club would do something like that.”

De Jong was not willing to name names but appeared to be putting the blame on the club’s board and president Joan Laporta, who were willing to sanction the midfielder’s sale to raise funds.

“I blame those who wanted me out, but I have nothing to do with them,” he explained. “And clearly they are Barça because they are the ones who run it. In any case, I don’t see them when I’m at the club in my daily routine.”

Still Wants To Stay

Despite an unsettling summer, De Jong also said he still wants to stay at the club for the long term. The midfielder started the season on the bench, with Xavi preferring a midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi.

However, De Jong has since forced his way into the starting XI and says he was determined to prove he deserves his place in the team.

“I really wanted to show that I’m better than the others and that I deserve to be among the starting eleven. I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect,” he said. “I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years.”

Speculation about De Jong’s future has continued this season, but the midfielder has made it clear time and again he’s not interested in a move and has backed that up with some commanding performances on the pitch.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report