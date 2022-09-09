‘I Wouldn’t Change Him for the World’ – Xavi Praises Barcelona Star

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been full of praise for summer signing Robert Lewandowski after seeing the striker make a prolific start to life at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has scored eight times in just five games for the Catalan giants following his transfer from Bayern Munich. Xavi was asked about the Poland international at a news conference and made it clear how much he’s enjoying coaching the attacker, as reported by Diario AS.

“I wouldn’t change him for the world,” he explained. “He helps the young players a lot with his advice and his humility. He does us a lot of good.”

Lewandowski has started all of Barcelona’s matches so far in 2022-23, but Xavi was not ruling out resting the Poland international for the team’s next game against Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday, September 10.

“Tomorrow we will decide. Many things will influence the decision, but he is very important,” the coach added.

Barcelona head to Cadiz and will be expected to beat Sergio Gonzalez’s side. However, Cadiz have a good record against the Catalans and are unbeaten in their last four meetings in La Liga.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Out For Revenge

Xavi did speak about Saturday’s opponents and admitted it will be a tough test, particularly as Cadiz are yet to score or even take a point from their first four matches of the season.

The Barcelona boss thinks the team’s disappointing start to the campaign will add to the hosts’ motivation on Saturday at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

“They are a different defensive rival, who have always complicated us with two defeats and two draws. Let’s go for soccer revenge,” he said. “That they have not scored is worse, they will come out more plugged in. A field where leagues are won. They will make it very difficult for us.”

Cadiz head into the game bottom of the table in Spain’s top flight and off the back of a 3-0 defeat at Celta Vigo last time out.

Xavi Talks Improved Defense

Xavi has plenty of firepower he can use against Cadiz with Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and Ferran Torres all fit and in form. However, the coach also pointed to his team’s improved defense as key to Barca’s good start to the season.

“We have worked on it. There is a lot of concentration to avoid counterattacks and we play up front,” he said. “We improved the defensive strategy and played more in the rival half. And the competition for places, makes people more focused.”

Barca have conceded only two goals so far in La Liga in 2022-23, although the Catalans do have goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank as the German has been in fine form.

Xavi has plenty of options to chose from now in defense. Center-backs Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen arrived in the summer and will compete with Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique for a starting spot.

Full-backs Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso have also moved on free transfers and will both be hoping for debuts against Cadiz. The duo have been included in Xavi’s squad for the match.

READ NEXT: ‘He Has Decided To Leave’ – Xavi Confirms Barcelona Exit