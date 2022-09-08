‘I’d Like To Say More’ – Jordi Alba Hits Out at Barcelona Exit Talk

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has hit out at the club after rumors emerged on deadline day claiming the Catalan giants had agreed to loan the left-back to Serie A side Inter.

The 33-year-old Spain international ended up staying at the Camp Nou and has now been asked about the speculation at a promotional event on Thursday, September 8, as reported by Diario Sport.

Alba made it clear that he was not happy with the situation but was reluctant to share his true feelings on the subject.

“I always go straight ahead. Not everyone does, but I’m like that. But at this point, it doesn’t surprise me anymore in the world of football,” he said. “I have nothing more to say, although I would like to say more.”

Alba started the first game of the new La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano but has since been benched by manager Xavi in favor of 18-year-old defender Alejandro Balde.

Alba ‘100%’ Committed to Barcelona

The Barcelona defender also insisted he remains totally commited to Barcelona despite the rumors about a move and his lack of game time this season.

“I can tell you that in my thoughts it has always been to be at Barcelona, I see myself qualified to be here for the years that remain on my contract,” he added. “I have shown a lot of commitment to the club, colleagues and in the end the decision is up to the club, they are what they are and there are many interests. My commitment is one hundred percent and that’s it.”

Alba was back in the starting XI last time out against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League as Xavi rotated his team. The coach made six changes and saw Barca run out 5-1 winners at the Camp Nou.

More Bench Time For Alba?

The veteran is now facing even more competition for his place, following the arrival of Marcos Alonso on a free transfer. The former Chelsea man arrived at the end of the transfer window and will compete with Balde and Alba for the left-back spot.

Alba says he does not have to prove himself but is willing to help out in other ways if he is not selected by his manager on game day.

“I don’t have to vindicate myself, I’ve been at the club for many years, I’ve also gone through moments when I haven’t played and I always try to play, be as good as possible,” he added. “Now I haven’t had those minutes, more on the bench than playing, but I try to encourage to the group as much as I can. I’ve been there for many years and the atmosphere is extraordinary. When I have to play like yesterday, help the team, I’ve never complained. I hope I can play many games, I get on well, trying to work, trying to make young people better and better.”

Alba is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 and it will be interesting to see how much game time he sees this season. Balde has been in good form in the early weeks of the campaign, while Alonso is an experienced defender who will also be keen to make an impact at the Camp Nou.

