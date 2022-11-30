I’ve Nothing Signed’ – Barcelona Star Responds to Exit Rumors

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has spoken out about his future amid speculation he will move on from the Camp Nou in the summer and head to Inter Miami.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in 2023 and says he does not yet know where he will be playing next season but wants to have made a decision by February in an interview with Cadena SER.

“I said it in the summer and I have said it at a press conference. I know it is my last year but I have nothing signed. By February I would like to be clear and decide,” he said. “I’ve always said that I like the United States, especially Miami, but since then I haven’t reached an agreement with any club. Or with other leagues. The first one who has to know will be my club. If I had decided, I would say.”

There have been rumors that Busquets will walk away from Barcelona as a free agent and join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Barcelona are thought to want to bring in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as his replacement.

Busquets Talks Pedri & Gavi

The Barca captain will be difficult to replace at Barcelona, but the club do have plenty of young talent in the ranks with Pedri and Gavi already regulars for the Catalan giants and the Spain national team.

Busquets is with the duo at the World Cup and says he has been surprised by just how good the two midfielders are despite their tender years.

“It surprises me less, but when they arrived it did surprise me. I was lucky to be here at the age of 20. That’s already three years older than them. What they do”, every one with their style, being so young and with such regularity, surprises,” he said. “That’s good for everyone: for them, for the team and for Spanish football. Xavi and Iniesta? I don’t like to compare, they are different times, different players. … Pedri can assimilate Andrés, but football and circumstances have changed. The best thing is that they are here with us and we can enjoy them.”

Spain look destined to make it through to the last 16 in Qatar and need just a point from their final group game against Japan to confirm their place in the knockout stages.

Busquets Knew Pique Was Considering Leaving

Busquets also spoke about Gerard Pique, who has recently announced his retirement from football, and said that he was aware his teammate had been thinking about hanging up his boots.

“We had been talking for a long time. About him and what was happening. They are personal decisions in which you try to support him. I knew what he was thinking,” he explained. “Although when he made the video we did not know what that day was going to be at that time. We’ve been together for many years. He’s a legend and has always looked out for the club and his teammates. A part of the Barça shield is leaving.”

Busquets could yet follow Pique out of the exit door at Barcelona, although it does appear he could enjoy a spell in Major League Soccer before he finally calls time on his epic career.

