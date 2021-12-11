Barcelona Keen on Striker Likened to Luis Suarez: Report

Barcelona are keeping tabs on 20-year-old Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez who has been likened to former striker Luis Suarez and has been tipped to replace El Pistolero in the Uruguay national team.

Alvarez has already decided he wants to move to Europe after impressing with Penarol where he has scored games 23 goals in 40 games this season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Ferran Martinez.

The highly-rated youngster also played a key role in helping his team reach the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana and finished the tournament as the top goalscorer with 10 goals.

Alvarez is thought to be available for around €12 million which could appeal to Barca due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. Martinez adds that the youngster is already being compared with Suarez and could be the striker’s long-term replacement at international level.

Commentator Maximiliano Bretos certainly agrees and feels Alvarez has many similarities to Suarez.

Was looking forward to call Peñarol 🇺🇾 to see their kids, Agustin Alvarez & Facundo Torres play. They both scored, Alvarez has a little Luis Suarez about him. Quality Club! #Sudamericana https://t.co/1pb2Jve2bG — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) August 12, 2021

Agustin made his debut for Uruguay in September 2021, scoring in a 4-2 win over Bolivia in qualifying for World Cup 2022.

Xavi Talks Transfers

Barcelona coach Xavi spoke about transfers ahead of the team’s La Liga clash at Osasuna on Sunday, December 12. The 41-year-old has just met with president Joan Laporta and director Mateu Alemany to discuss transfer plans and says he has made it clear how he wants to strengthen the team, as reported by ESPN.

“We always have to improve the team and January is an opportunity. We must be alert in the market. There’s a lot of communication [within the club] and [Thursday’s] meeting was very productive,” he said. “I was very clear on what I want and feel we need. We have financial problems and salary limits [to adhere to], but we have to work hard to find solutions to improve the team and be more competitive.”

President Joan Laporta has also said Barcelona will do all they can to improve the team in the January transfer window. The club chief posted a video on social media where he said the Barca will “strengthen the first team” despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Cavani Also An Option?

Alvarez is not the only Uruguayan option that Barcelona are thought to be considering ahead of the January transfer window. Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani “would welcome the possibility” of signing for Barcelona until 2023, according to ESPN’s Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden.

Xavi is “one of the main supporters” of a move for Cavani. The coach thinks he’s an experienced option, who would rise to the challenge of playing for Barcelona and has already proved himself to be a great finisher.

Barcelona have been in touch with Cavani recently “to convey their interest” and received a positive response from the 34-year-old who is keen to play in La Liga. However, the Catalan giants will still have to offload players first before they can strengthen the squad.

