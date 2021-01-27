Koeman Hurls Praise at De Jong, Riqui Puig After Barcelona Win

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was full of praise for midfielders Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, and Francisco Trincao after Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the Cop del Rey.

The Catalan giants were forced to come from behind to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Captain Lionel Messi equalized from an Antoine Griezmann cross before De Jong netted Barca’s second of the night.

Koeman spoke about the midfielder after the match and thinks he is now a more complete player than he was at former club Ajax, as reported by Marca.

He is a player who had to give more offensively. I spoke with Frenkie about that, reaching the opposite area and scoring goals, more than just one per season I think De Jong is now more complete than at Ajax. He is a very complete player who could give us more things in attack and we needed him. He is scoring goals but also a great job in midfield. Physically he is very well. What he does in minute one he also does in 90. He’s in a great game moment.

Barca will discover their quarter-final opponents on Friday when the draw for the next round is made.

Praise for Trincao and Riqui Puig

De Jong was not the only Barcelona player who came in for praise from Koeman after the win. Youngsters Trincao and Puig, who both made rare starts, were also singled out by their coach after the match.

I think Riqui and Trincao played a good game. Trincao created danger. Riqui was good playing between the lines. The pitch was not good for his game in midfield but he has worked a lot. The three changes have been to give freshness and quality. to the team It is important to get good results because it gives a lot of confidence. We have one more day to rest because we play on Sunday so we will be fit for that game.

Barca’s win maintains their fine form away from home. The match was the team’s eighth consecutive game away from home, and their only defeat has come after extra-time in the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic. The two teams meet again in La Liga on Sunday at Camp Nou when Barca return to action.

De Jong Decisive Again

Meanwhile, De Jong’s strike against Rayo continues his rich vein of form in front of goal. The midfielder has rediscovered his goalscoring touch after struggling to find the back of the net early in his Barcelona career.

4 – Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 has scored four goals in his last seven games for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, one more than he’d netted in his previous 62 matches for the club (3 goals). Liberated. pic.twitter.com/0updsAE766 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 27, 2021

The Netherlands international also spoke to reporters after the match and offered his thoughts on a hard-fought win against Segunda Division opposition, as reported by Marca.

I think we have had enough opportunities to score. We have played quite well on a difficult pitch. We are happy with the victory. I think we are in a good moment. The team is growing every week, every game. We have to continue like this It is very important to reach the quarterfinals. It is important to us. I’m getting better and more comfortable in this scheme. I step into the area and that improves my scoring record.

De Jong’s superb form has not gone unnoticed either. The 23-year-old has been nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month award for January.

