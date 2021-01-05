Koeman Keen to Hand ‘New Pogba’ His Barcelona Debut

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman wants to hand the club’s ‘new Paul Pogba’ Ilaix Moriba a chance in the first team and is even thinking about a debut for the 17-year-old.

Moriba is currently part of the reserve team at Barcelona but has been training with the senior squad over the last week. Koeman has been “delighted” with the youngster’s ambition and is considering handing him the chance to impress, according to ESPN’s Moises Llorens.

Indeed Koeman could turn to Ilaix if midfielder Carles Alena departs on loan in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old is in “advanced talks” with La Liga side Getafe and could seal a transfer in the coming days, according to Sport.

Ilaix Impresses in Training

Moriba has trained with the Barcelona squad for the club’s last three sessions and seems to have impressed Koeman with his attitude and performances at the Ciutat Esportiva.

👤 Nou entrenament d’Ilaix Moriba amb el primer equip! 👏👏👏#ForçaBarçaB 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/oWazWu8FtO — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) January 4, 2021

According to Sport, the teenager’s presence in first-team training “has not gone unnoticed by his team-mates” and it’s expected he could be called up to a matchday squad in the near future.

The report also notes the midfielder’s development is progressing as expected and the club believe he “can have a place in the first team in the not too distant future.”

Moriba made his Barcelona B debut as a 16-year-old in September 2019 and spoke afterwards about his future at the club, as reported by Sport. He explained, “I am very happy for the opportunity that Pimienta has given me. I’m not in a hurry, I know I have to learn a lot and take advantage of the minutes, wherever I play.”

The midfielder will now be hoping he can become the latest youngster to break into the first team and make an impact at the Camp Nou. Barca have plenty of promising youngsters in the squad currently such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, and Oscar Mingueza.

Ilaix on Pogba Comparisons

Moriba’s style of play has seen the youngster compared with France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. It can often be difficult for young players to live up to such lofty comparisons but Moriba has been happy to discuss the Pogba talk.

Yet the midfielder also acknowledged that he feels his inspiration comes not from Pogba but from Barcelona stars past and present, as reported by Goal.

Everyone tells me that I look like Pogba and I must say I like it. But Busquets and Iniesta were the ones who made me play in midfield. My dream is to be with [Lionel] Messi, Busquets and all of them, to see if I have the opportunity to train or play a game.

Koeman is currently overseeing a transition period at Barcelona and has offered youngsters such as Pedri, Mingueza, and Araujo plenty of first-team chances in 2020-21. Moriba could be next in line and Barca will be hoping he can live up to his obvious potential.

