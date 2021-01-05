Barcelona Make Transfer Decision on Struggling Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is enduring a difficult spell at Barcelona in 2020-21 but the club is not considering selling him currently despite his struggles.

Sources at the Camp Nou “completely deny” the France international could leave and believe the 29-year-old “can turn things around,” according to Diario Sport.

Barca insist there is “no chance” at all Griezmann will leave in the January transfer window and expect him to win his place back in the starting XI after being dropped to the bench for the club’s last two away matches.

The report notes Griezmann has been forced onto the sidelines in recent games because “Koeman wants to play with Messi behind a pure No.9, along with Pedri and a winger to open the pitch.”

Koeman’s plan means Griezmann may continue to struggle for game time with Martin Braithwaite likely to continue in the No. 9 role and Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao options out wide.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona’s Striking Problems

Griezmann is not the only attacker finding goals hard to come by in 2020-21 for Barcelona. The Frenchman has managed three in La Liga, while Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele only have two each.

Captain Lionel Messi is the club’s top scorer and has struck seven times in 15 La Liga outings. Teenager Ansu Fati managed four goals in a bright start to the season but has since been ruled out for four months following knee surgery.

Barca have been guilty of missing plenty of chances this season, leading coach Ronald Koeman to reiterate his desire to bring in a new forward after Sunday’s 1-0 win over bottom side Huesca, as reported by AS.

We have said several times, at the beginning of the season, that we need someone at the top to have more competition and more goals, more effectiveness, but this depends on many things.

Bringing in another forward would increase competition for places in the Barca attack which may make life even more difficult for Griezmann. Yet the club’s financial difficulties mean January arrivals are unlikely.

Griezmann Shines Ahead of Athletic Trip

Griezmann will be hoping to return to the starting XI for Barca’s next game against Athletic on Wednesday. The France international certainly caught the eye in training ahead of the match.

Barca’s preparations for the match have been disrupted after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The team were due to train again on Tuesday morning ahead of Koeman’s press conference but both events had to be postponed.

Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2021

The first-team squad subsequently underwent further PCR testing and returned negative tests. Barcelona confirmed the team will train in the evening before Koeman faces the press to preview the match.

The Catalan giants head to Athletic fresh from a 1-0 victory over Huesca that makes it six games unbeaten for Koeman’s men. Yet the trip to San Mames promises to be a tricky test for the visitors who were beaten at Athletic in the Copa del Rey and La Liga last season.

READ NEXT: Griezmann’s Strong Reaction to Being Benched [LOOK]