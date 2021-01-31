Koeman Rages At ‘Malicious’ Attempt To Damage Messi

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman hit out at what he described as the “malicious” attempt to damage club captain Lionel Messi after watching his team beat Athletic 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

The game was played after Spanish daily newspaper El Mundo leaked details of Messi’s current contract at the Camp Nou. The report claims the 33-year-old’s four-year deal is worth €555,237,61 and is the biggest in sports history.

Koeman was asked about Messi and the leaked report and made his anger at the situation very clear, as reported by Samuel Marsden at ESPN.

The leaking of [Messi’s] contract was with malicious intent to do damage. We have to stay united and focused. We’ll try and brush it to the side even it’s complicated I don’t understand why they say he’s ruined Barça … He’s spent years and years showing his quality as a footballer. We have to highlight what he’s done for this club. He’s helped make this club great and we have to stop with all this contract nonsense If the leak is from within the club, that’s very bad. We have to help the players, the coaches to win games. If someone from inside the club has leaked it, they cannot have a future at the club.

Barcelona denied leaking contract details in the wake of the report and confirmed the club would take “appropriate legal action” against El Mundo in a press release. Messi is said to be “hurt and disappointed” by recent events, according to Catalunya Radio.

Messi On Target in Barcelona Win

The Barcelona captain didn’t seem too bothered by the report as he scored in his team’s victory at the Camp Nou. The 33-year-old broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick to notch his 650th goal for the club.

An own goal from Jordi Alba saw Athletic draw level in the second half, but Barcelona took all three points when Antoine Griezmann struck from close range to secure an important win.

Athletic defender Inigo Martinez spoke about what it’s like to face Messi after the game, as reported by Marca. He explained, “I think we all know the quality of Leo. When he’s plugged in, he hits you like that. Nothing you can do.”

Support For Messi

There was also support for Messi after the game from La Liga president Javier Tebas. The 58-year-old offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s financial troubles and Messi’s huge contract on Twitter.

The delicate financial situation of FC Barcelona (similar in other big clubs) is not Messi’s fault but rather the devastating effects of COVID. Without a pandemic, the revenue generated by the best player in history offset that cost. Some media are not treating this issue fairly.

Barcelona’s latest financial report has revealed the club is €1.2 billion ($1.5b) in debt which includes a short-term debt of approximately €730 million ($886m), according to Goal.

Meanwhile, Messi’s contract expires in the summer when he will be able to leave as a free agent. The captain has yet to reveal if he will finally leave the club and told La Sexta’s Jordi Evole in December he will make a decision at the end of the season.

