Koeman Teases Messi’s Barcelona Return Ahead of Copa del Rey

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was a little evasive on Tuesday when discussing whether captain Lionel Messi would make his return from suspension against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey.

The Argentine has missed Barcelona’s last two matches against Cornella and Elche after being hit with a two-match ban for his red card in the final of the Spanish Super Cup

Messi has now completed his suspension and is in the squad for the game against Rayo Vallecano, but Koeman refused to confirm if he would feature at his pre-match press conference.

Leo is excited to play and win. He’s accustomed to winning titles. He’s the kind of player who wants to play in every match. We’ve looked at tomorrow’s opponents and I will have a look at the team who will play tomorrow. You’ll have to wait to see who plays.

Barca needed extra-time to get past Cornella in the last round but will be big favorites to win the match against Segunda Division opposition and take their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Messi Out For Revenge?

Koeman’s comments show it’s not clear if Messi will start against Rayo Vallecano or be kept in reserve for Sunday’s La Liga match against Athletic. The Barca boss played down suggestions Messi would be out for revenge against the Basque side after being sent off for lashing out at Asier Villalibre in the Super Cup.

I don’t think so. it’s something that happened. He had a two games ban and we move forward, moving forward with the team in which Messi has a big role for many reasons and because with his skill we can win games.

The Dutchman also suggested that Messi may just have benefited from his recent time on the sidelines. The 33-year-old has been struggling with a leg injury but is now in good shape.

He was a little banged up. He didn’t play the last two matches but it wasn’t exactly a lot of time off. I think he’s injury-free, he is well-rested. To win titles we need Leo Messi in form and at his level because of his play and the way he is so clinical.

Messi was in good goalscoring form until his ban. The captain scored six times and picked up two assists in his last six outings for Barca.

Barca Turn Focus to Copa

Yet Koeman may just be tempted to start Messi as the Copa del Rey is arguably Barca’s best chance of silverware this season, particularly as league leaders Atletico Madrid and fierce rivals Real Madrid have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Koeman was asked if the cup is now Barca’s top priority, given his team are 10 points behind Atletico in La Liga, but insisted he wants his team to continue fighting on all fronts.

We put the same emphasis on winning all the competitions we are playing. To be realistic, Atletico’s advantage [in La Liga] and with the rest that they have in midweek for the next few weeks is a big factor. We will try and do everything we can. The Copa is shorter with fewer games and we play the Copa del Rey to win the Copa del Rey. I want the same effort from my team as they’ve shown in all their games and especially tomorrow

Barca have won the Copa del Rey more times than any other club. Another win on Wednesday would put the team one step closer to lifting the trophy for the 31st time in the club’s history.

