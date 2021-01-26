Puyol Shows Off Special Barcelona Clasico Shirt [LOOK]

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has been back at the club this week to show off the club’s new special edition shirt which will be worn in April’s Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

The club released the new jersey on Tuesday which will be worn only for the league match against their local rivals at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

👀 Look who's back! 👀

🔥 @Carles5Puyol unveils our new #ElClásico special edition jersey! 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2021

Puyol also features in a promotional video that includes footage of the captain scoring against Real Madrid in a memorable 6-2 Clasico win for the Catalan giants in the 2008/09 season.

The Barcelona captain issues something of a motivational speech in the video, addressing the many difficulties being experienced because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

If you need a reason to give it your all in times as hard as this, don’t look any further. This reason can be found within each one of us. It is part of our character that has been built here in Catalonia. It is our pride for work well done and for improving more and more each day. Nobody is going to give us a free ride. But we don’t need it. We’ve come this far in our millions. As one. So in times as hard as these, if you need a reason to get out there seek it in the passion that brings us together and in the flag that unites us,

Barcelona offered some more details on the shirt via the club’s official website.

FC Barcelona are launching, under the motto ‘Una samarreta ens agermana’ (‘One shirt unites us’), a new shirt that the first team will wear against Real Madrid in the next edition for ‘El Clásico,’ scheduled for April in the Spanish capital. This is a special edition shirt only for the match, which, for the first time, combines Barça colours with the yellow and red of the ‘Senyera’ flag. The innovative design seeks to highlight the character of Barça fans and their pride in their club, together with the club’s roots and identity in Catalonia.

The game is scheduled to take place on April 11. The two teams have already met this season in La Liga with Real Madrid winning 3-1 at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barca & Real Madrid Behind Atletico

April’s Clasico will once again draw plenty of attention, although both clubs are currently trailing in Atletico Madrid’s wake in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s side lie seven points clear at the top of the table and have a game in hand on both clubs.

The Rojiblancos’ fine start to the season means they are now favorites to win La Liga for the first time since 2013-14. Yet there is still half the season left to play and Barca and Real Madrid won’t have given up hope just yet.

Barca’s form has improved after a tough start. Ronald Koeman’s men are on a nine-game unbeaten run in La Liga which has propelled them up the table and into third place.

It’s also been a curious season for Real Madrid who suffered an embarrassing exit in the Copa del Rey at the hands of third-tier side Alcoyano. Yet they remain second in La Liga and have the chance to cut the gap to Atletico in March when the two teams meet again.

All three clubs will also have the distraction of the Champions League to contend with again in the coming months. Barcelona play Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, Real Madrid take on Italian side Atalanta, and Atletico face Chelsea.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Make Final Decision On Dembele’s Future: Report