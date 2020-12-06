Koeman to Use Barcelona ‘Plan B’ for Juventus UCL Tie

Ronald Koeman is set to make major changes to his Barcelona team for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus following Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Cadiz in La Liga.

The result has hit Barca’s title hopes, leaving the Catalan giants already 12 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Barca’s form has been better in the Champions League where they have won all five group games so far.

Barcelona & Juve Battle for Top Spot

Yet Koeman is planning to use his ‘Plan B’ against Juventus. The Dutch coach intends to rotate his squad and offer some of his young players the chance to impress in Europe’s top competition, according to Sport’s Jordi Delgado.

Back-up goalkeeper Neto will replace first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks. The change is not a consequence of Barca’s dismal defensive performance against Cadiz but had already been agreed on earlier in the season.

Center-back Ronald Araujo is expected to return from injury and make his first appearance since Barca’s 2-0 win over Juventus in the reverse fixture. Former Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic will continue his record of starting in every group game and will replace either Frenkie de Jong or Sergio Busquets.

There will also be changes further forward. Pedri and Francisco Trincao are tipped to start with Barca set to be without Ousmane Dembele for the match after the Frenchman was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Juventus can only pip Barca to top spot in Group G, and potentially secure a more favorable last 16 draw, if they win by three or more goals or by any two-goal margin other than 2-0.

Messi vs. Ronaldo

Tuesday’s match will also see Barcelona captain Lionel Messi come up against long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, missed the previous group fixture after testing positive for Covid-19.

Messi’s form has come under scrutiny due to Barca’s poor start to the season, but it’s worth noting that he has three goals and two assists from just three Champions League outings.

The Argentine was rested for the trips to Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros but could feature against Juve. Koeman admitted before the game against Ferencvaros it was his last chance to rest Messi.

Ronaldo made his return to action against Spezia at the start of November, bagging a brace in a 4-1 win for Andrea Pirlo’s side. The forward heads into the game with four goals in his last four outings for Juventus.

Barcelona’s early form in the competition has allowed Koeman the luxury of rotating his side for the visit of Juventus and they can even qualify as group winners with a narrow defeat. Yet Koeman will demand an improved performance from his team given their recent results in La Liga.

Koeman can also take some comfort from the Catalan giants’ phenomenal home record in Europe. Barca have not been beaten in the Champions League at the Camp Nou since all the way back in 2013.

