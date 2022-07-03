Laporta Confirms Barcelona Will Complete 2 Transfers Next Week

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club are set to complete the signings of midfielder Franck Kessie and center-back Andreas Christensen next week.

Both players will arrive on free transfers and will be officially unveiled as Barcelona players in the coming days, as reported by 90min. Laporta explained, “We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday.”

The players will be Barcelona’s first signings of the summer transfer window, although the club are hoping for plenty more with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, and Bernardo Silva all targets.

Laporta and Barcelona are hoping to raise €200 million this summer which could then be used to rebuild the squad and bring in the team’s top targets, according to AS. Barca have already received an income boost by selling off 10% of the club’s La Liga television rights but still have authorization for the sale of another 15%.

Kessie & Christensen Add To Xavi’s Options

The arrival of Kessie and Christensen will add to Xavi’s options for next season. Kessie joins after playing a key role in helping AC Milan win the Serie A title last season for the first time since 2011.

The Ivory Coast international made 31 appearances, scoring six goals, and will add to Xavi’s midfield options for 2022-23. Kessie was also named the Best African Player in Serie A last season.

The midfielder will be joined by Christensen who has moved from Premier League side Chelsea. Christensen is a Denmark international who has spent eight years with the Blues and is now ready for a new challenge.

The Dane has already spoken about why he chose to move to Barcelona in an interview with BT back in June. “It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” he said. “I think it is for everyone – whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.”

Christensen will join Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia as Xavi’s center-back options for next season as things stands. Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza are expected to move on before the start of the campaign.

Laporta Confirms Return of Club Legend

The club president also confirmed that club legend Rafa Marquez is set to return to the Camp Nou shortly to take over Barcelona B, which will be known as Barca Atletic from the start of next season.

Marquez will replace Sergi Barjuan, who has stepped down after just one season in charge, and Laporta is excited to have the Mexican working at the club once again, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Rafa in principle had to be the coach of Barça Atlètic last year, he had a situation that prevented him from doing so last year, and now this has already been resolved and Rafa will be the coach of Barça Atlètic next season,” he said. “I am especially happy because I have had Rafa as a player, he is a person with a great personality, captain of the Mexican team, and who was part of one of the best Barça teams in history.”

Marquez enjoyed a superb career at Barca, winning the Champions League twice, the Copa del Rey and four league titles. Importantly he also knows Xavi well and will need to work closely with the first-team coach next season.

