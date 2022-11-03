Barcelona Legend Admits He’s ‘In Shock’ At Pique’s Retirement

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has admitted he’s in shock at hearing that his former central defensive partner Gerard Pique has decided to retire from football.

Pique has stunned the football world by announcing he his hanging up his boots midway through the 2022-23 season. Saturday’s La Liga match against Almeria will be the veteran’s last as he brings down the curtain on a phenomenal career.

Puyol took to Instagam after Pique’s announcement with a series of photos and an emotional message for his former team-mate.

“Geri thank you for everything I am in shock,” he wrote. “It has been very unfair to you, few have defended the Barça shirt like you have. I will always be able to explain that I played alongside you, a privilege. I love you my friend.”

Pique has decided to leave after losing his place in the starting XI and being forced onto the bench at Barcelona. The veteran has only made three La Liga starts so far this season and has decided the time is now right to call it a day.

Pique Says Goodbye

The defender announced his retirement in a video on Twitter with a touching message to supporters where he made his love for the club clear.

“The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he wrote. “Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barça fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barça fans. From a very young age I didn’t want to become a football player, I wanted to be a Barça player.”

Pique also reflected on his incredible career at Barcelona, which has brought all the major honours the game has to offer, and admits he’s been living a dream.

“It’s been 25 years since I joined Barça. I left and came back. Football has given me everything. Barça has given me everything. You, culers, have given me everything. And now that all that kid’s dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end,” he added. “I’ve always said there would not be any other team after Barça. And that’s how it will be. This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barça to my children, like my family did with me.”

The defender also made it clear this is not the end of his Barca story. He signed off with the words,”And you know me. Sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou.”

One Last Game

Pique will now take to the Camp Nou pitch for the final time as a player on Saturday against Almeria. The defender has struggled for starts this season but will be hoping to get the nod for one last time.

It promises to be an emotional day for Pique and the club’s supporters as fans say goodbye to another legend. Pique has previously said he could never play for another team and is proving true to his word.

Yet it’s unlikely to be the last time Barca fans see Pique. The defender has long been tipped as a future president of the club and looks almost certain to have a role a non-playing role at Barca at some point.

