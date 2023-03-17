Lewandowski Offers Barcelona’s Pedri & Gavi Advice Before El Clasico

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed some of the advice he’s given to teenage midfielders Pedri and Gavi at the Camp Nou since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Manager Xavi has claimed Lewandowski has brought a “winning mentality” to Barcelona this season, and the Poland international has told ESPN how he has tried to help the two youngsters improve.

“If we talk about football, I always say to Gavi that it doesn’t matter what you achieved in the last game, the most important thing is the next game and what you can achieve,” he said. “He’s the guy who has a great way with the ball, but I tell him the goal of the ball is for goals. You have to score more goals. You have to think not only about goals, but also about assists. I always tell him not to be afraid and to attack.”

Lewandowski also added that he wants the two youngster to be more ruthless when it comes to attacking. Barcelona have made a habit of winning 1-0 this season, but Lewandowski wants more goals from his team.

“If we score one goal, why can’t we score the second?” he added. “That’s what I say to Pedri and also to Gavi, I tell them we scored one goal but well I don’t think that’s enough, I think we can score the other goal. If we score two goals, why don’t we score three goals and so on.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Set To Miss El Clasico

Barcelona look set to be without Pedri yet again for El Clasico. The midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return in time for the crunch match at the Camp Nou.

Pedri was unable to complete a training session on Friday, March 17 ahead of the match and has been ruled out of the game, according to Laia Cervello Herrero at The Athletic.

The midfielder will also miss out on Spain duty over the international break. Pedri had been called up by new manager Luis de la Fuente for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying but will now have two more weeks of recovery at Barcelona.

Gavi Motivated By Lewandowski

Gavi is set to play in the game and has praised Lewandowski ahead of the match. The teenager told Barca TV that it is a huge motivation to play alongside the Poland international at the Camp Nou.

“For me Robert is one of the best strikers in the world and all-time,” he said. “He gives me and others a lot of advice. He talks a lot to the coach and he helps us all the time. I always used to watch the Champions League and saw Robert and other great players on television and to be able to play with him gives me great motivation.”

Lewandowski revealed before Barcelona’s Super Cup win over Real Madrid that he had told Gavi to stay close to him because he “knew that we could do good things together.” Barca fans will be hoping Lewandowski’s advice proves effective once again on Sunday and inspired the Catalans to another crucal win over their fierce rivals.



READ NEXT: Lewandowski Sends Barcelona ‘Nice Football’ Warning