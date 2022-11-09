Lewandowski Explains Gesture After Barcelona Red Card

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has explained the gesture he made after receiving a red card in the first half of his team’s 2-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Tuesday, November 9.

Lewandowski was dismissed on 31 minutes for a second bookable offence after clattering into Osasuna goalscorer David Garcia. The Poland international touched his nose several times on his way off the pitch and has now explained what it all meant, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The gesture I made was not directed at the fourth official but was for Xavi,” he said. “Last week we already talked with Xavi that I should be careful when I get a yellow card. The gesture was for him, not for the referee. What we said has happened. It’s my fault.”

Lewandowski’s sending off means he will be automatically suspended for the team’s next La Liga match against rivals Espanyol. The game is the first match back after the 2022 World Cup on December 31.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lewandowski Urges Patience At Barcelona

The striker was speaking after receiving the Golden Boot award for last season. Lewandowski was Europe’s top goalscorer after scoring 35 Bundesliga goalsfor Bayern Munich before his move to the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski is in good shape to finish the current campaign as the top scorer in Spain. He currently tops the rankings with 13 goals from 14 games and is five clear of nearest challenge Borja Iglesias

Meanwhile, Barca’s win over Osasuna has moved the team five points clear at the top of the table, and Lewandowski has reflected on the season so far, as reported by Marca.

“We made some mistakes in the Champions League that you can’t make, because they leave you out. It wasn’t easy. We have to think positive and look forward,” he said. “We’re all working together, after the World Cup we’ll come back with more confidence. You’ll see, we’ll play better. You can’t change anything in a week or a month, you have to be patient.”

Xavi Unhappy With Referees

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken of his frustration after seeing Lewandowski sent off for the first time in his career with the Catalans giants. The coach said after the game he felt the decision was harsh, as reported by Diario AS.

“We feel aggrieved. The first goal is not even a corner, then there is a foul and then comes the expulsion of Robert. They are very unfair decisions. The referee decides and we can’t do anything,” he said. “They tell me it’s a foul on the corner block at 1-0. And the red card, well… My opinion doesn’t count because today the referee isn’t going to speak either. Gerard was sent off at half-time. I think that today the referee should have to explain himself and say what he has seen, what he has whistled.”

Raphinha’s late winner for the 10-men of Barcelona will help ease some of Xavi’s frustration, along with the knowledge that the Catalans will spend the World Cup on top of the table in Spain.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record