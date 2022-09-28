Lewandowski Sends Out Strong Message To Barcelona’s Rivals

Robert Lewandowski has sent out a strong message to Barcelona’s rivals on his return to the Catalan giants after featuring for the Poland national team in the Nations League.

The 34-year-old was granted the day off on Wednesday, September 28 but turned up for training at the Ciutat Esportiva anyway and had some choice words about how he’s feeling right now. “No excuses on days off, time for training,” he wrote on Instagram.

Barcelona coach Xavi will surely be thrilled by the attitude and work ethic Lewandowski has shown since arriving at the club in the summer transfer window from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The striker turned 34 in August but has shown no signs of slowing down. He’s scored 11 goals in eight games already for his new club and has adapted seamlessly to life at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona and Lewandowski return to action on Saturday, October 1 in La Liga after the international break at Real Mallorca. Lewandowski heads into the game after bagging a brace last time out for Barca in a 3-0 win over Elche.

Xavi’s Praise For Lewandowski

Xavi praised Lewandowski for his “humility” after his double against Elche. The coach opened up on what has surprised him most about his new signing after the game at a news conference, as reported by Marca.

“What has surprised me the most about Robert Lewandowski is his human aspect. He works hard, he is very professional, but he is very humble. We did not have any doubts about his scoring skills,” he explained. “We knew he was going to score and make the difference, but his human aspect really impressed me in a positive way. He is very, very humble. He is really committed and hungry. It is great to have a player like him.”

Lewandowski is certainly leading by example at Barcelona, something the club will love to see with teenagers such as Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Alejandro Balde all in the first-team squad currently.

Injuries Piling Up For Xavi

Xavi does have problems ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Real Mallorca. Defenders Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Hector Bellerin have all been ruled out for some time through injury.

Araujo has undergone surgery on a thigh injury picked up on international duty with Uruguay and is not expected back for several months.

UPDATE | Ronald Araujo had successful surgery this morning for his right adductor longus tendon avulsion. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lasse Lempainen under the supervision of Club medical staff in Turku, Finland. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/2SpYCvTrrV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2022

Bellerin is also sidelined with a calf problem which will leave Barcelona very short of options at right-back. Araujo, Kounde, and Bellerin have all featured in that position so far this season for Xavi’s side.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Héctor Bellerín has a left soleus injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/8bIJ2PomKl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 28, 2022

Xavi could look to use Sergi Roberto on the right or potentially one of his center-backs such as Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, or Andreas Christensen. However, the coach may also be considering switched formation and using three at the back to cope with his current defensive injury crisis.

The injuries come at a bad time with Barcelona facing a hectic October. Xavi’s side play crucial games in the Champions League against Inter and Bayern Munich as well as taking on Real Madrid in La Liga.

