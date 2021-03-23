Barcelona Make Big Decision on Koeman’s Future: Report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met with coach Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou on Tuesday to discuss the Dutchman’s future at the club.

Laporta conveyed “his total satisfaction and confidence” in Koeman’s current work and informed the 58-year-old that the club wants him to continue next season, according to Catalunya Radio.

Laporta, football director, Mateu Alemany, and Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes all attended the “formal” meeting where they “guaranteed” Koeman will continue in his role as first-team coach.

Koeman only signed a two-year deal when he arrived as Quique Setien’s replacement last summer but seems to have done enough already to convince the new president he deserves to continue.

Koeman Turning Things Around

There’s no doubt that Koeman has turned things around at the Camp Nou after a tough start to the campaign. Barca headed into the new season after a summer dominated by speculation regarding Lionel Messi’s future after the captain asked to leave.

The team went on to struggle on the pitch with Koeman overseeing one of the worst starts to a new season for almost 20 years.

🤦‍♂️ Barcelona's worst starts to a La Liga season since reverting to 3 points for a win: 🗓️ 2002/03 – 8 points (under Van Gaal 🇳🇱)

Yet the Dutchman has managed to get his team back to winning ways and looking competitive. The Catalan giants are currently on an 18-match unbeaten run in La Liga which means they remain in contention to win La Liga.

Koeman also has the chance to lift his first silverware as Barcelona boss next month in the Copa del Rey. Barca plays Athletic Club in the final in Seville and has beaten the Basque side home and away in La Liga this season.

Koeman Discusses Barcelona’s Title Run-In

Indeed Koeman could even end up with a league and cup double if Barcelona does manage to reel in leaders Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos are four points ahead with 10 games left to play.

Koeman spoke about his team’s title chances after overseeing an impressive 6-1 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Sunday, as reported by Sport.

“There’s a long way to go. It’s not going to be decided yet. Atletico is strong but against Alaves we’ve seen that all games tough … not just for Atletico but also for us. And for Real Madrid, who are also there fighting. It’s going to be an exciting end to the season,” he said. “”At the start of the season, we had a lot of problems. We have changed a mountain of things. Any squad needs time to adapt to a new coach’s idea and project. At the start, we weren’t clinical and made defensive mistakes. Now we’re much more comfortable on the pitch and it tells.”

The Barcelona boss certainly deserves credit for his team’s improved form. Koeman’s decision to switch to a back three in recent weeks has also been effective and has the team looking far more defensively solid.

The Dutchman’s willingness to trust in youth has also been a surprising and pleasing aspect of his time in charge. Youngsters such as Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza, and Pedri have all shone after being given a chance in the first-team under Koeman.

