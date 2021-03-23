Barcelona Target Admits ‘It’d Be Special To Play With Messi’

Barcelona target Eric Garcia has admitted it would be “special” to play with Lionel Messi amid speculation he will return to the Camp Nou this summer when his contract at Manchester City expires.

Garcia is currently on international duty with the Spain national team and spoke about his future at a news conference, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “It would be special to play with Messi,” he said. “Everyone knows that he is the best player in the world and what he does week after week is incredible.”

The 20-year-old insisted he had not had any contact with new president Joan Laporta yet but added that he does still watch his former team. He explained: “I follow Barça games, like those of other leagues, and it is true that Barça is going through a good time and the coach is showing confidence in the youngsters.”

Garcia Talks Ansu, Araujo and Mingueza

Garcia came up through the ranks at Barcelona before leaving for Manchester City in 2017 and so knows all about the club. He is close friends with striker Ansu Fati and spoke about how the teenager can count on his support as he recovers from knee surgery.

“We have had a very good relationship for many years, but we hardly talk about football,” he said. “Now he is focused on his recovery and he already knows that whatever I can help him with, he can count on me.”

If Garcia does join Barcelona in the summer he will become part of a young and exciting team at the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman has been happy to hand his young players plenty of game time with Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Pedri, and Sergino Dest enjoying regular minutes.

Garcia would add to Koeman’s defensive options and had praise for young center-backs Araujo and Mingueza who have becomes regulars in the first team. He said, “the games I have seen they have been at a spectacular level, they both played for Barcelona B and have had the opportunity to play in the first team, but they have been spectacular.”

Is Garcia a Done Deal?

Speculation that Garcia will return to Barcelona has been a constant theme throughout the season. Catalunya Radio reported earlier this month that Laporta is expected to finalize his transfer shortly.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported back in December that Garcia had already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Catalan giants and will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has seemingly confirmed the transfer too. The former Barcelona coach told reporters at the start of March that the defender “is going to play in Barcelona.”

Garcia’s Manchester City team remains in contention on four fronts this season, and the defender seems focused on Guardiola’s side for now. However, it would be a surprise if Garcia was not back in the Blaugrana next season.

