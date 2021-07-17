Messi Makes Instagram History With Most-Liked Sports Photo [LOOK]

Lionel Messi is used to breaking records with Barcelona but the captain has netted another famous landmark after winning the Copa America with Argentina and celebrating on social media.

The 34-year-old posted a photograph of himself after the game with his arm around the trophy which went down a storm on Instagram. The post has received almost 20 million likes and has become the platform’s most-liked sports photograph, as reported by Marca.

Messi’s post overtakes the previous record set by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal star had held the most popular post with his tribute to the late Diego Maradona in November 2020.

The captain’s Copa America post is also now the sixth most-liked photo in the history of Instagram. Top spot goes to a picture of an egg from January 2019 which has over 55 million likes.

Messi Enjoying His Vacation

Messi is now on vacation with his family after a long season for club and country. The 34-year-old is in the United States where he has been mobbed by supporters in Miami, Florida.

Yet the Barcelona star has managed to find some time to relax. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo has offered a glimpse of the forward enjoying some rare time off on social media which has been shared on Twitter.

Copa America champion, The Legend Leo Messi is enjoying the holidays with his wife and children.❤️😍💞👌👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/7W4nUteGsZ — Champion Argentina 🏆 (@ChampionArg11) July 17, 2021

Messi will miss the start of pre-season training with Barcelona after his Copa America exploits and is not due to return to the club just yet. The team’s first game of the new campaign is on August 15 at home to Real Sociedad.

The club must find a way to renew the captain’s contract before the start of the season too. Messi is expected to sign a new five-year deal shortly after agreeing a significant pay-cut.

The Catalan giants’ financial problems means the club needs to cut its wage bill in order to renew Messi to comply with La Liga’s salary cap. Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Marca that even though the deal has not yet been announced, “everything is going well.”

Messi Tipped For Ballon d’Or

The Barcelona captain’s performances last season for the Catalan giants followed up by victory at the Copa America had led to calls that the Argentine will once again win the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Messi has already claimed the Golden Ball a record six times but could be in line for yet another prize. Former winner Fabio Cannavaro told Tuttosport that the 34-year-old deserves to win the award in 2021, as reported by Football Italia. He said, “He is the absolute No.1 and he was the protagonist of a great Copa America.”

It would be no surprise to see Messi named the world’s best player yet again. He was La Liga’s top scorer for the fifth season in a row in 2019-20 and helped the Catalan giants win the Copa del Rey.

However, it was his inspirational performances for Argentina that may seal another Ballon d’Or. Messi went home with the trophy, topped the goals and assists charts, and was also named the tournament’s best player.

