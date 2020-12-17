Messi Makes Kind Gesture to Fan After Barcelona Win [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi showed his class on and off the pitch on Wednesday, leading the team to an important La Liga win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international was then stopped by a supporter on his way home from the game and responded by handing over his Barcelona shirt with a smile.

Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️ (via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mGjHZavzWX — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

It’s been a good week for Messi and Barcelona after a tough start to the season. Consecutive La Liga wins over Levante and Real Sociedad have propelled the Catalan giants into fifth place in the table and just six points off the top.

Barcelona play at Camp Nou next time out against Valencia. Los Che head into the match without a win in their last four league games. Yet Barca will be well aware Valencia’s last victory came in a 4-1 win over champions Real Madrid at Mestalla in November.

Koeman Talks Messi After Barcelona Win

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman spoke about Messi and his delight at his team’s performance after Wednesday’s important win over La Real, as reported by ESPN. Goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong secured all three points against Imanol Alguacil’s side.

This is the team I want to see. Every player played out of their skin. The biggest difference was our play without the ball today, and Messi worked very hard in that respect, pressing a lot, and so did everyone else. That was the attitude we have to have when we don’t have the ball.

Alguacil also offered his thoughts on Messi’s performance, noting how the 33-year-old worked hard for his team even without the ball at the Camp Nou.

We’ve seen the best Barcelona in a long time. On a defensive level, and that speaks well for them and the respect they had for the game. It’s been a while since I’ve seen a Barcelona side which were that aggressive. Even Messi was getting stuck in to win the ball back. It wasn’t fair that we went ahead, as they were running rings round us, but in leaving the game open we had the chance to get a draw, which we were unable to do.

The win over Real Sociedad also saw Messi notch a new landmark for Barcelona. The Argentina international has now tasted victory for Barcelona at the Camp Nou 300 times in his career.

Messi Named In FIFA’s Team of the Year Again

Messi has also been named in FIFA’s Team of the Year again this week. The Barcelona captain was selected in the FIFPRO Best Men’s XI for the 14th year in a row.

The 33-year-old was the only Barcelona player named in the team which also contained such stars as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil van Dijk, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Yet Messi had to settle for the runners-up spot when it came to the best men’s player at the FIFA Awards. The forward won the title for the sixth time last year but finished behind Bayern Munich’s treble-winning striker Robert Lewandowski this year.

