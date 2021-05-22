Messi Opens Up on ‘Beautiful’ Moment After Copa del Rey Win

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has opened up on a “beautiful” moment he experienced this season after April’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Messin scored twice in the 4-0 victory to lift a first trophy since taking over the armband on a permanent basis. After the match, Messi’s Barcelona teammates were spotted queuing up to have photographs taken with the captain and the trophy.

Messi made it clear it was a very special moment in an interview with Ole. He said. “That was beautiful, to see so many players who come through the ranks, who feel the same. I know what it feels like because I felt the same. Or to take the photo with the older players. It was a beautiful moment in every way.”

At this point, Messi should be charging for these pic.twitter.com/Ipc719YPFX — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) April 17, 2021

The win also handed Messi his 35th trophy as a Barcelona player and ensured the Catalan giants did not end up without a trophy for a second season in a row.

Messi: Copa Win Was ‘Important Turning Point’

Messi also spoke about how the victory in the Copa del Rey was important for the club and a turning point in what has been another rollercoaster season full of ups and downs for the Catalan giants.

Barca youngsters Oscar Mingueza, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Ilaxi Moriba, and Sergino Dest all featured in the game and picked up their first silverware with the first team. Messi explained why it was such a key moment for the Catalans.

“Whenever I compete, I compete to win and try to achieve all the objectives. Get titles. The truth is that the last Copa del Rey was special for the moment we were in. The club came from a couple of years where we had not been having a good time due to different results and titles,” he said. “It’s a very young dressing room, with many new players, and this Copa del Rey for the dressing room was a very important turning point. And beyond that, personally I like to win and get titles. And the more the merrier.”

The Copa del Rey was undoubtedly the highlight of Barca’s season. The team’s La Liga hopes ended in a miserable 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, while defeat to Paris Saint-Germain saw Barca dumped out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Messi Future Still Uncertain

Messi discussed a host of other topics in his interview, including his family life and his early years at Barcelona, but offered few clues about his future. The captain is out of contract in June and yet to agree a new deal.

The captain has also already played his last game of the season for Barca. The club confirmed on Friday the 33-year-old has been given permission to take a vacation ahead of this summer’s Copa America and will miss Saturday’s match at Eibar.

Messi wants to stay at Barcelona and continue his career at the Camp Nou, but his family is putting pressure on him to join Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by Le Parisien.

President Joan Laporta has said he is “convinced” Messi will sign a new deal and is preparing a three-year deal for the 33-year-old, according to ESPN.

