Messi Shares Touching Moment With Neymar At Copa America [WATCH]

Lionel Messi shared an emotional moment with former Barcelona teammate Neymar after helping Argentina win the Copa America with a 1-0 win over Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday.

A solitary goal from Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria in the first half of the match was enough for victory as Argentina ended a 28-year-wait for a trophy and Messi finally picked up a first senior international title.

Neymar was left in tears by his team’s defeat after the final whistle but still managed to walk over to Messi and offer his former teammate a warm embrace and a few words after the game, as shown by Fox Sports.

Nothing but respect between Messi and Neymar 🤝 They share a long hug after the Copa America Final pic.twitter.com/7dudMVsF5l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021

The two players were also spotted in the tunnel after the game having a chat with Leandro Paredes.

Messi, Neymar y Paredes. ¡EL FÚTBOL EN SU ESTADO PURO! pic.twitter.com/y4s34UsTL9 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 11, 2021

It was also an emotional night for Messi who added another chapter to his phenomenal career by finally tasting glory with Argentina. The captain was also named the tournament’s best player and picked up the top scorer’s award after the match.

Wild Celebrations After Argentina Win

Messi was the focus of the celebrations after the win was secured. The captain looked tearful as the final whistle blew after a tetchy game and was immediately mobbed by his teammates on the pitch. The players then celebrated wildly by throwing Messi into the air.

This is what it means 👏 Messi is being tossed by his Argentina teammates pic.twitter.com/6LR9aHxhBf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021

A clearly-deighted Messi then lifted the Copa America trophy in front of his teammates to prompt more joyous celebrations from the squad and manager Lionel Scaloni.

This is what it means to Messi and Argentina 🏆🇦🇷 COPA AMERICA CHAMPS 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gBDxGO9Fcz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021

The trophy is Argentina’s first since winning the Copa America back in 1993 and fills a gap that was missing in Messi’s expansive trophy cabinet. The Argentine’s lack of success at international level had often been used against the forward by some critics but Messi has answered those doubters now.

Another Ballon d’Or For Messi?

Messi’s win at the Copa America will also increase speculation the forward will go on and win a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or. The award was canceled in 2020, due to Covid-19, but the much-coveted Golden Ball will be handed out this year.

The 34-year-old is currently the favorite to win the title yet again ahead of stars such as Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to Goal. Messi will have strengthened his claim further by lifting a first title with Argentina on Saturday.

Messi may not have scored in the final but looked a man on a mission at the tournament, topping the goals and assists charts and played a part in 9 of Argentina’s 12 goals scored at the competition.

The captain also came into the tournament after another influential season at Barcelona. Messi lifted the Copa del Rey in April and also finished as La Liga’s top scorer for the fifth season running.

Messi now gets a break after a long and arduous season for club and country but is expected to return to Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. The captain’s contract with the Catalan giants expired at the end of June but he is expected to sign a new deal shortly, acccording to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

