Messi Stopped Offensive Chants After Copa America Win [WATCH]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is a class act on and off the pitch and proved it once again in the final of the Copa America on Saturday. The 34-year-old led Argentina to a first trophy in 28 years and ensured the team’s celebrations did not get out of hand either.

The players celebrated hard on the pitch after the final whistle with songs and were about to embark on a new chant mocking Brazil when Messi stepped in. Rodrigo De Paul started up the new song but was quickly stopped by his captain, as shown by Twitter account FCB Talk.

Ultimate respect from Messi, who immediately stops de Paul from starting a chant mocking Brazil 👏pic.twitter.com/orkZXH5LoE — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) July 12, 2021

It was a classy move from Messi, particularly as there is no love lost between the two teams. The captain’s actions came after an intense and physical encounter between the two sides that left former Barcelona star and Brazil captain Neymar sporting a huge rip in his shorts after just 15 minutes.

Messi Posts Emotional Message After Win

The Copa America saw Messi pick up a first senior international trophy with Argentina and finally achieve success with the national team. The 34-year-old was in inspirational form at the tournament and hit another career first, as shown by Barcelona.

#Messi = 🤯 First player in major international tournament history to be: 🐐 Tournament champion

🐐 Player of the Tournament

🐐 Top scorer

🐐 Top assister pic.twitter.com/tXmXr97aiS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2021

Messi took to social media after the win with an emotional message where he spoke of his pride in his team and also took time out to remember the late Diego Maradona.

“At the Maracana and in a clasico against Brazil…I cannot be any prouder to captain this spectacular group. I dedicate this success to my family that always gave me strength to carry on, to my friends that I love so much, to all the people that support us, especially to the 45 million Argentinians that have had such a bad time with this s— virus, above all to those that affected them closely,” he wrote. “It’s for all of you. And of course, also to Diego [Maradona], who for sure supported us wherever he is. Thank you God for all you gave me and thanks for making me Argentinian!!!”

Barcelona President ‘Happy’ For Messi

Messi and Argentina’s win was also warmly welcomed back in Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta has revealed how thrilled he was to see Messi finally lift a trophy in Argentina colors, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have congratulated Leo, of course, and he is very happy, we are all very happy. I’m happy for Leo because he has managed to bring Argentina back to the elite,” he said. “Well, Leo and his teammates have done it, I’m also happy for Sergio Agüero. I am also happy for Leo’s family and for Barça, because he is loved, recognized and admired.”

Laporta will now be hoping he can finalize Messi’s new contract at Barcelona and extend his stay with the Catalan giants. The captain is technically out of contract but Laporta once again insisted the renewal is “progressing adequately.”

