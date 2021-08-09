Messi’s Son Hits Back At Troll With Epic Response [WATCH]

Lionel Messi’s oldest son Thiago has produced an epic response to supporters who have gathered outside the forward’s house in the wake of his shock exit from Barcelona.

As reported by El Desmarque, one supporter shouted out, “Where is Leo Messi? We are going to laugh at Messi.” And the response from eight-year-old Thiago was swift and fairly brutal, “and I am going to laugh at your parents.”

People outside Messi’s house shout “Where is Leo Messi? We are going to laugh at Messi.” From behind the door Thiago Messi (8 years old) replies “and I am going to laugh at your parents” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cTN20brhpP — MC (@CrewsMat19) August 9, 2021

Messi is still at home in Barcelona despite enormous speculation he is set to fly out to France to sign for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Barcelona.

Yet the Argentine was spotted at his house looking relaxed on Monday, as shown by Football Daily.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi has been spotted at his house in Barcelona – after rumours emerged that he was already on his way to Paris to sign for PSG. pic.twitter.com/gVMqUt2caz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 9, 2021

PSG supporters have been gathering at the airport, and at the club, in the hope of catching sight of Messi and welcoming him to the club, as shown by ESPN.

PSG fans are gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium to welcome Lionel Messi 🇦🇷👋 pic.twitter.com/sjGjzA5F6z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 9, 2021

Yet it seems the supporters may have to wait a little longer. French outlet Telefoot reports that negotiations between Messi and PSG have not been completed and will continue for now. There is “optimism” a deal can be reached but also the feeling that “everything can change from one moment to another.”

Barca Begins Life Without Messi

Barcelona began life without Messi on Sunday with a strong win over Juventus in a final pre-season friendly before the start of the new La Liga season. The Catalans ran out 3-0 winners in the Joan Gamper Trophy thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Riqui Puig.

Defender Gerard Pique spoke about the win after the match and admitted it had been “weird” playing after saying goodbye to Messi but stressed the need for the club to move on, as reported by Diario Sport.

“It’s clear that, in terms of talent and magic, we won’t be the same as before. When the best player in the history of the game leaves the club, we need to be realistic. We have lost a very important player, particularly for our attack, as he was a player who recorded many goals and assists,” he said. “The sensations are good, I think. Obviously, given Leo’s departure, it has been a weird day, but in general terms I think we’ve played really well. It gives us confidence and hope that this can be a very successful season.”

Messi Departure To Cost 137 Million?

Yet there’s no doubt that losing Messi will have a huge impact both on and off the pitch for Barca. Brand Finance estimate that the Catalans will lose 137 million euros in market value due to Messi’s departure, as reported by Diario Sport.

The report adds the club will lose out when it comes to shirt sales and other products as well as some matchday income. Teresa de Lemus, the director general of Brand Finance, offered the following update.

“Messi’s presence at Barca has without doubt allowed the club to bring in fans, season ticket holders, better players, commercial deals and trophies,” she said. “His departure could cost the club and create a painful reduction in market value.”

Barcelona start the new La Liga season on Sunday but will play in front of fans at the Camp Nou for the first time in 17 months. The Catalans have confirmed 29,803 spectators will be allowed in to watch the match against Real Sociedad.

