Barcelona Midfielder on Future: I Want to Stay for Life

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena delivered a key update on his future at the club after making his first start of the season in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev.

The 22-year-old, who has been linked with an exit in the January transfer window, made it clear his top priority is to stay at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

My idea is to remain here. I feel physically well. I want to stay, if it was down to me, I would stay here all my life. The only path is to work and push hard in training. I gradually feel better. I’ve returned to feel like a footballer, playing 90 minutes. I think I’ve made the most of the opportunity given to me. With the work I do and what I do in training, little by little, I’m starting to feel like a footballer again. You can’t stop working because this is Barca, the best team in the world. The demand here is the highest because the best in the world are here.

Alena spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis after struggling for game time in 2019-20. Tuesday’s outing was just his second under Koeman, who did advise the club’s youngsters at the start of the season they may be better off looking for loan moves in order to play regularly, as reported by Marca.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Alena the Pass Master?

The young midfielder will have been hoping he did enough to impress Koeman on Tuesday and earn more first-team minutes. Alena certainly posted an impressive statistic when it came to being in possession of the ball.

The result may also work in Alena’s favor. Barca’s win was enough to send them through to the knockout stages with two games left to play, meaning Koeman could allow his fringe players chances to impress in the final two group games against Ferencvaros and Juventus.

Alena is currently behind Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, and Miralem Pjanic in the pecking order when it comes to midfield spots. Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 formation means all four players are battling for just two places in the double pivot system.

Interest in Alena?

The midfielder may have a tough decision to make in January if he does not play regularly between now and the opening of the transfer window. His commitment is clear but it’s possible he could be tempted to seek another loan.

Barcelona have already been thinking about possible loan exits for Alena and young team-mate Riqui Puig, according to Sport. The Catalan giants have already received interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs for Alena.

The midfielder is said to prefer to stay in La Liga but certainly should not lack for offers if he is made available in the winter. A move away may not be quite what he’s seeking at present but it would allow Alena the chance to continue his development and show what we can do out of the Barcelona spotlight.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Boss Lets Slip Worrying Update on Pique Knee Injury