Barcelona Midfielder Will Turn Down 7 Clubs for Camp Nou Stay: Report

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has attracted plenty of plaudits after coming through the ranks at the Camp Nou and cementing his place in the starting XI at the age of just 18.

The teenager’s performances have not gone unnoticed and mean he has attracted interest from across Europe. Premier League giants Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool “have all held meetings about Gavi” in recent weeks, according to 90min.

European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus “have had similar conversations” and all seven clubs are “keen to make sure that Gavi is aware he has options away from Camp Nou.”

Gavi’s current contract at Barcelon expires in 2023 which means he will be free to talk to other clubs from January. If no deal is agreed he will also be available to leave the Camp Nou as a free agent next summer.

However, Barcelona “remain confident” that Gavi will turn down any offers he receives because he wants to stay at the Camp Nou and continue his career with Xavi’s side.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gavi To Wear Xavi’s No. 6?

Gavi currently wears the No. 30 at Barcelona but will be handed a first-team squad number if he renews his contract at the Camp Nou. It’s thought that the midfielder will wear the iconic No. 6 that used to belong to manager Xavi.

The number is currently free after Riqui Puig departed for MLS side LA Galaxy. Barcelona have since confirmed their squad numbers for the 2022-23 season following the closure of the transfer window in Spain and the 6 remains empty for now.

Introducing our squad for the 22/23 season 💪 pic.twitter.com/HpYJQqTzEH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2022

Xavi clearly has huge faith in Gavi. The 18-year-old is currently first choice in midfield, along with Sergio Busquets and Pedri, and ahead of more experienced players such as Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie who have had to settle for places on the bench.

Barcelona ‘Cannot’ Allow Gavi to Leave

The Barcelona boss has also spoken out publicly about Gavi’s future. The midfielder’s contract saga has been rumbling on for a while and Xavi said back in December that the club simply must ensure the youngster stays at Barca, as reported by Marca.

“We have to act now to renew him. If necessary, we all put money together,” he said. “He and Ansu, Pedri, Araujo are important. He is one of the club’s future players. The club is working on his renewal.”

Barcelona have already tied down Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Ronald Araujo to new long-term contracts. However, the club’s ongoing financial issues have meant the Catalans have so far been unable to do the same with Gavi.

The imminent departure of Miralem Pjanic could change the situation. The veteran is being linked with a move to United Arab Emirates side Sharjah FC on a permanent deal which could free up space on the wage bill to register Gavi’s new contract.

Barcelona are expected to hand Gavi a new four-year deal and insert a purchase option set at an eye-watering €1 billion to ward off interest from any potential admirers.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Agree To Rip Up Striker’s Contract