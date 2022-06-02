Barcelona’s New Kit Spotted in Store Before Official Release [LOOK]

Barcelona’s new home kit for the 2022-23 season has been spotted inside the club’s store a day ahead of its official release on Friday, June 3.

Reporter Gerard Romero showed off the new strip in all its glory but warned fans the shirts are not available to buy yet even though they have already made their way into shops a little early.

📸 Nos cuentan jijantes de Platja d’Aro. Tienen puestas las camisetas en la tienda del FCB, pero hasta mañana no se pueden comprar @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/YHVRx8lZ2A — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 2, 2022

Barcelona new home kit is a big departure from last season’s effort. The shirt features a navy stripe alongside the traditional blaugrana as well as dark blue shorts and matching socks.

The club’s sponsor has also been updated. Music streaming giant Spotify has taken over from Rakuten and features in gold print across the front of the shirt, as shown below by Romero.

Barcelona have already confirmed the new shirts will be officially released on Friday with a teaser video on social media featuring players from the men’s and women’s first teams as well as coach Xavi Hernandez.

The team will wear the new kits for the first time in La Liga when the season starts in August. Barcelona’s first game for the new campaign is scheduled for the weekend of 12-14 August.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Hands Barcelona Transfer Wishlist

Barcelona are likely to have some new players in their new kits for next season with Xavi having handed the club a wishlist of players he wants to bring in during the summer transfer window, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

The Catalans have already agreed to sign free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but Xavi still wants more signings. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Bernardo Silva are all on the coach’s list.

Yet it seems unlikely Barcelona will be able to fulfil all of Xavi’s wishes due to their ongoing financial issues. However, the Catalans have announced plans to vote on measure which could provide a huge income boost.

The club will hold an extraordinary assembly on June 16 to vote on the potential sales of Barca Licensing & Merchandising (BLM) and future television rights which could raise €700 million ($750m), as reported by ESPN.

Such income would then be used to overhaul the squad. Barcelona will also look to raise further income by offloading unwanted players and have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa for €20 million.

Xavi Tells Barcelona Where to Improve

Xavi has already identified where his team needs to improve if they are to challenge for titles next season. The coach offered his verdict on his side after losing to Villarreal in the final game of the campaign, as reported by Sport.

“We will have to strengthen for next year, I am the first to demand that of myself. I have already told the players my thoughts, we have to turn everything around,” he said. “In the tactical sense, the physical and the psychological. We have to improve in the three senses. Physically we have improved a lot since November. We also have to strengthen the squad in order to have two players for each position and be able to fight for titles.”

Barcelona were down in ninth place when Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman and ended the campaign in second. However, the Catalans were still a distant 13 points behind champions Real Madrid.

READ NEXT: ‘Barcelona Don’t Want Me:’ Attacker Confirms Departure