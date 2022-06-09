Fresh Images of Barcelona’s Retro-Inspired Away Kit Leaked [LOOK]

Images of Barcelona’s new away kit for the 2022-23 kit have been leaked ahead of the new season and will bring back memories of Ronaldinho playing for the club in the early 2000s.

The Catalans giants will be back in an all gold strip for the first time in a long while with a brand new strip that is inspired by the 30-year anniversary of the Olympic Games held in the city.

The new photographs come courtesy of Footy Headlines, who are well-known for being the first with new kit releases, and shows a uniform in a “a gold base color” with “dark navy logos,” as can be seen below.

👕| Barcelona's away kit for the 2022-23 season. It will be unveiled soon. Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/YIHM1ZP3A4 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 9, 2022

Barcelona’s new away kit will evoke memories of the early 2000s when the Catalans wore gold on their travels during the Ronaldinha era. Current coach Xavi was also part of the squad at the time.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Olympic Inspiration For Barcelona

The report adds that the team’s new kit, “has been inspired by the gold medals that athletes get at the Olympic events, 30 years after the Olympics took place in Barcelona in 1992.”

Barca’s new away kit will also feature, “the colors of the five Olympic rings on the cuffs of the sleeves and on the socks.” There is also a subtle design on the shirt which comes from “a map of the city.”

The Shirt Union offered a view on how the map fits in with the jersey design, as shown below.

🚰| Kit Leaks Product shots of Barcelona's gold away has emerged thanks to @esvaphane. There definitely looks to be a map of the city within the shirt, and it looks to be mirrored down the centre to creat an awesome pattern. I think I've found how the map sits… pic.twitter.com/zfDX2lthGE — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) June 9, 2022

Footy Headlines note the design features “several grids of blocks of houses in the L’Eixample neighborhood and Avenida Diagonal” of the city. There is no release date confirmed yet but it’s expected the new strip will be “unveiled shortly.”

Barcelona’s Other Kits For 2022-23

Barcelona have already released their home kit for next season. Xavi’s side will wear the typical blaugrana stripes but with a dark blue stripe included too. The shorts and socks are also dark blue.

The new Barça kit for the 2022/23 season! 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/pxdGT8h3pU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

The Catalans giants are expected to release a third kit as well at some point and will go for something vastly different. Footy Headlines have reported that it will be a light grey shirt with a blue-and-red cross across the front of the jersey.

Barca Universal offered an idea of what the third kit may look like.

Images: Barcelona's third kit for the 2022/2023 season. pic.twitter.com/bYOksZozvR — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 22, 2022

The design is described as being very “daring” by Mundo Deportivo as it is very close to being a white shirt. White is obviously the main color of Barcelona’s bitter rivals Real Madrid and not too popular among supporters.

Barcelona previously rejected the idea of a white kit proposed by Nike for the 2020-21 campaign, the Spanish newspaper has reported. The club board turned down the idea because “white is banned” at the Camp Nou.

Interestingly, Barcelona have played in white in the 1950s and as recently as 1978, as pictures of the legendary Johan Cruyff show, but have never gone back to the color as their rivalry with Real Madrid has grown.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their rivalry again next season with the Catalans hoping to knock Los Blancos off the top of the table. Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 35th time in 2021-22, while Barca have not won the title now since 2018-29.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Confirm Second Exit of Summer Transfer Window