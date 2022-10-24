‘It’s Not Easy Being at Barcelona’ – New Signing Admits to Struggles

Barcelona summer signing Pablo Torre finally made his La Liga debut for his new club in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Athletic at the Camp Nou and admitted after the win that life with the Catalan giants has not been easy since his move.

Torre replaced Ousmane Dembele for the final 13 minutes against Ernesto Valverde’s side and spoke after the match about how he’s feeling at Barcelona, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I’m very happy” he said. “It’s not easy being at Barcelona because getting minutes is very complicated, but you have to keep working and, on days like these, you remember your family and friends. Playing at the Camp Nou is very special and I’m happy to do it in a league game.”

Barcelona coach Xavi admitted before the game that the 19-year-old is in a “difficult situation” at the club. The manager is keen for Torre to have first-team minutes but has a host of more experienced options in midfield such as Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Franck Kessie available.

Torre is a highly-rated youngster who looks to have a big future ahead of him, but it is still difficult to see him playing regularly at Barcelona this season and it would not be a surprise if he looked for a loan in January.

Barcelona’s Advice To Torre

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff had some advice for Torre after seeing the youngster make his debut. The Dutchman has told the midfielder to enjoy the moment but keep on working hard, as reported by Diario Sport.

“He should enjoy this special moment and I would tell him to work even harder still,” he said. “We ended up with 10 men [Sergi Roberto was injured] and he had to do more of a suppression job,” he said. “To keep a clean sheet, we are very satisfied. We have shown intensity and desire against one of the strongest teams in La Liga. They press well and are very physical.”

Torre’s only other appearance this season came as a substitute in the Champions League win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen. The two teams meet again in the final group game on Tuesday, 1 November which could offer Torre another chance for some valuable first-team minutes.

Game Time For Kessie Too

Fellow midfielder and summer signing Franck Kessie has also struggled for game time at Barcelona this season but enjoyed minutes on Sunday. The Ivorian came on as a first-half substitute against Athletic, replacing Gavi after the teenager picked up an injury.

Kessie also spoke after the game and praised manager Xavi Hernandez for restoring the team’s confidence after disappointing results against Inter in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“After a difficult week the team were affected by the end of it, but [we] showed character and the will to do things well,” he said. “If we have come back like this, then it is also thanks to Xavi and the staff, who have known how to find the solution, and restore morale and motivation to the team.”

Gavi was taken off after a heavy collision but Xavi confirmed after the game the teenager has escaped injury. Kessie’s outing was his seventh in La Liga following his summer move but only his second start.

