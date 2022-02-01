New Barcelona Signing Set to Wear No. 11 Shirt: Report

Barcelona new signing Adama Traore has chosen to wear the famous No. 11 shirt at the Camp Nou after rejoining the Catalan giants on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Traore has moved from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanders and returns for a second spell at the Camp Nou, seven years after leaving Barcelona and moving to Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old will wear the No. 11 shirt until the end of the season, as reported by Diario Sport. The number has been left vacant after previous owner Yusuf Demir returned to parent club Rapid Vienna after seeing his loan cut short.

Traore’s loan deal runs until the end of June and does include a purchase option. The forward is set to be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player on Wednesday, February 2 at the Camp Nou.

The No. 11 has had some very famous owners over the years at Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele, Neymar, Marc Overmars, Rivaldo and Thiago Alcantara have all worn the number at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Traore To Join Barcelona Permanently?

Traore now has the next six months to try and earn a permanent move to the Camp Nou. The purchase option in the forward’s deal is set at £29 million, as reported by Sky Sports.

President Joan Laporta has already offered the new signing hope that he can stay at Barcelona. The club chief has made it clear the Catalan giants are counting on the forward for the future, as reported by Diario Sport.

Traore will be expected to settle quickly, particularly given it’s his second time at the club. The winger came through the club’s La Masia academy and made four first-team appearances before departing in 2015.

The new signing has already been spotted in action at the training ground.

Traore is now in line to make his second Barcelona debut on Sunday, February 6 when Barcelona return to action with a crunch La Liga fixture at home to defending champions Atletico Madrid.

What Number Will Aubameyang Wear?

The winger looks set to be joined at Barcelona by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, following his departure from Arsenal. The Catalans have not yet announced the deal, but the striker has been training with the team.

Aubameyang trained with Barcelona today, despite not having been officially announced yet 👀 (h/t @tjuanmart) pic.twitter.com/ECveQBitZp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 1, 2022

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Tuesday, February 1 that “if all goes well” the club hopes to present Aubameyang later this week, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Aubameyang seems to have few options when it comes to shirt numbers, according to Diario Sport. The only other first-team squad number available is the No. 25 which is usually reserved for the third-choice goalkeeper, as per RFEF regulations.

However, that number is vacant as third-choice stopper Inaki Pena sealed a loan move to Galatasaray in the January transfer window. The rules state an “exception” can be made and it seems that is what will happen now with Aubameyang.

READ NEXT: Adama Traore Sends Message to Xavi After Securing Barca Move

