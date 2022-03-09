Barcelona New Signing Comes Up With Ingenious Assist [WATCH]

Barcelona new signing Pablo Torre continues to impress with current side Racing Santander ahead of the midfielder’s summer move to the Catalan giants on a four-year contract.

Torre was in action on Wednesday, March 9 and produced an ingenious assist for his side in a league encounter at home to Cultural Leonesa. The hosts had taken an early lead in the match and were then awarded a free-kick out wide on the left.

The midfielder looked as though he would loft the ball into the penalty area but instead decided to drill a low pass in from the left for Cedric Omoigui to make it 2-0 to the hosts after just seven minutes.

Racing went on to win the game 4-0 with Omoigui netting a hat-trick and Pedro Bobadilla also on target. The win keeps Torre’s Racing team top of the Primera RFEF Group 1 table after 26 games, three points clear of nearest challengers Deportivo La Coruna.

Pablo Torre on Target For Racing

Torre has been in superb form for Racing all season which has clearly not gone unnoticed at Barcelona. The Catalan giants have already confirmed they have splashed out €5 million plus variables to bring in the 18-year-old at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and a “number of top teams” were also reportedly interested in signing the talented teen but lost out to Barca, as reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

Torre’s contract at the Camp Nou will also contain a release clause set at €100 million. The teenager was on target for Racing just days after his move to Barcelona had been confirmed, scoring against Talavera, as shown by Footters.

The midfielder now has seven goals and seven assists in 23 league outings for Racing so far this season.

Xavi Talks Pablo Torre

Barcelona coach Xavi has spoken about Torres at a news conference and offered some insight into what the club can expect to see from their new boy next season. The midfielder will initially join up with Barca B but will be given chances to impress in the first team.

“We followed Pablo, we’ve seen him play. He’s a natural talent. He can play as an interior, on the wing, he’s got great passing ability, can score, play with both feet, set-pieces as well, he’s very young, only 18, and he has the potential to play at Barca for many years,” he explained. “He’s a very humble player. He’s a signing for the present and the future. He’ll work with the first team but if he doesn’t play he can have a role with Barca B. At that age it’s not easy to play with the first team so he can play for Barca B as well.”

Torre is the latest talented teenager to make the move to Barcelona and will join a young and exciting team under Xavi that includes starlets such as Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Sergino Dest, and Ferran Torres.

