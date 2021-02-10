Neymar Injured Ahead of PSG’s UCL Tie With Barcelona

Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday but may miss out on a reunion with former star Neymar.

The Brazil international was forced off with an injury in the second half of PSG’s French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday. Journalist Jonathan Johnson reported Neymar appeared to have suffered an adductor injury and went straight down the tunnel for treatment.

The news will be a big concern to the French champions given they are due at the Camp Nou on Tuesday for the first leg of their tie with Ronald Koeman’s side. The return leg is scheduled for March 10.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino offered an update after the match but didn’t give too much away about his star’s physical condition.

Mauricio Pochettino on Neymar's injury: 🗣 “We'll see tomorrow with the doctor. At the moment it’s difficult to say. "Can he be there next week? I need more time and more info to find out." [Eurosport] https://t.co/tNKKarFQc9 — Goal (@goal) February 10, 2021

PSG To Face Injury-Hit Barca Defense

Neymar was handed the captain’s armband for PSG’s game with Caen. The Brazilian has been in fine form for Pochettino’s men and has 11 goals in his last 10 appearances for the French champions.

Barcelona will rightly be wary of taking on their former star, particularly with the team having been hit by injuries in defense. Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, and Sergino Dest are currently sidelined.

The injuries mean that Koeman was forced to field a patched-up backline for Barca’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Sevilla. Back-up left-back Junior Firpo played on the right, with 21-year-old Oscar Mingueza partnering Samuel Umtiti at center-back.

Koeman told a news conference on Tuesday that he is hopeful that Dest could be fit in time for the PSG match, while Araujo is reportedly willing to risk his fitness by rushing back from injury to play.

Neymar’s Injury Record

Meanwhile, Neymar has been no stranger to the treatment room since swapping Barcelona for PSG in 2017 and has missed some crucial Champions League ties because of injuries.

The Brazil international sat out PSG’s last-16 tie with Real Madrid in his first season at the club after suffering a fractured metatarsal. The Ligue 1 side were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate by the Spanish giants.

Neymar also missed PSG’s exit at the hands of Premier League side Manchester United in 2019-20 due to injury. The Red Devils staged a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 over the two legs and progress on away goals.

The Brazilian has made no secret of his desire to help PSG win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. He told PSGLeMag in August last year, “I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of ​​doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club.”

PSG made it to the final of the Champions League last season for the first time but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. Neymar played all 90 minutes of the final but could not inspire his team to victory.

Pochettino’s men still pack plenty of attacking power even if Neymar does not make the trip to the Camp Nou, particularly in the shape of Kylian Mbappe. The France international is Ligue 1’s top scorer with 16 and also has two goals and three assists in five Champions League matches in 2020-21.

