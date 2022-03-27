‘He Is a Crazy Player:’ Pedri Opens Up on Barcelona Teammate

Barcelona’s 19-year-old midfielder Pedri has opened up on his teammates at the Camp Nou and has reserved special praise for French winger Ousmane Dembele.

The teenager told La Vanguardia that he has been surprised by the attacker and made it clear exactly how much he enjoys playing alongside the 24-year-old.

“I have a very good relationship with him and he is a crazy player, he has surprised me a lot,” he explained. “You don’t know if he’s going to come out on the left or on the right, he comes out on the side he wants, and it’s a joy to have him.”

Pedri was also asked whether Dembele will stay on at the club and offered the following response. “Sometimes I do make fun of him with that but it is a decision that he must make,” he added. “I don’t know if he has already decided, I guess he will when the time comes.”

Dembele has been in superb form in 2022 after returning to the team. The Frenchman missed the start of the campaign through injury and was then dropped in January and told to look for a transfer away after failing to agree a new contract.

Xavi recalled Dembele following the close of the transfer window and has seen the mercurial attacker go on to put in some impressive performances. The 24-year-old has seven assists in his last eight games for the Catalan giants.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Praises Xavi

Pedri also spoke out about new coach Xavi and explained what it is like to play for the Barca legend. The Catalans are currently unbeaten in 13 league games under Xavi and have moved into second place in the table.

“He is a coach who transmits security to us in all movements because he knows very well what he wants to do with the team and we footballers understand it perfectly, he said. “We know that we have to be able to control the game through possession and that is what he insists on the most.”

Pedri also offered his thoughts on his team’s impressive 4-0 win over Real Madrid last time out in El Clasico and made it clear just how much he had enjoyed beating Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He said, “I will never forget this last game against Real Madrid because of the way we played at the Bernabeu. We really wanted to do well and we left very happy because it turned out the way we wanted.”

Laporta Offers Update on Dembele Future

Meanwhile, Dembele’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain. The forward is out of contract at the end of the season and able to walk away as a free agent. President Joan Laporta has told Mundo Deportivo he has no idea if Dembele wants to continue at the club.

“At the moment, we have no indication that he wants to stay. I don’t know if Dembele’s agent got in contact but in theory no, because I would know about it,” he said. “At the end of the season I reckon there will be conversations of some sort but it will have to be within the limits that we have established.”

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha who may arrive as a replacement for Dembele. According to Diario Sport, the Catalans have reached an agreement with the Brazilian over a summer move to the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Free Agent Has Barca Medical, Signs 4-Year Contract: Report